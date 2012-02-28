LONDON Feb 28 Equistone Partners Europe's anticipated sale of tax-free shopping company Global Blue has kicked off after securing a financing package for potential buyers, banking sources said on Tuesday.

Equistone was formed in November following a management buyout of Barclays Private Equity. It acquired Global Blue in 2007 and looked to put the business up for sale last year but held off until a debt package for prospective buyers was put in place.

The company could fetch around 600-700 million pounds ($950.3 million - $1.11 billion). When Barclays PE acquired Global Blue the deal valued the business at 360 million euros ($483.25 million).

An information memorandum is to be sent out to prospective trade and private equity buyers at the end of the week with first round bidding likely to take place in April, the bankers said.

Equistone declined to comment.

JP Morgan, which is sellside adviser alongside independent investment banking advisory firm Evercore, has put together an all-senior staple financing, the bankers added.

Companies seeking assurance that financing can be raised for an acquisition amid volatile economic conditions has increased the popularity of staples after a number of sales were pulled at the end of last year in part due to frozen financing markets.

An all-senior loan financing will be around 4 times the companies approximate 90 million euros earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

Other banks and funds are also looking at providing debt on the deal. If mezzanine financing is used alongside senior debt, leverage will be 3.75 times the company's EBITDA through the senior and 5 times EBITDA through the mezzanine, the bankers said.

Headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland, Global Blue's tax-free Shopping business is a leading provider of VAT refund services, offering its service through more than 270,000 retail locations worldwide. In 2010 Global Blue handled more than 20 million transactions, according to the company's website. ($1 = 0.6314 British pounds) ($1 = 0.7450 euros) (Reporting by Claire Ruckin; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)