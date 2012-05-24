* Much higher equity cheque than other auctions in market
* RBC, JPM and Natixis underwrite debt
By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, May 24 Private equity firms Silver Lake
Partners and Partners Group are set to write an equity cheque of
around 600 million euros ($755 million) to back their 1-billion
euro acquisition of tax-free shopping business Global Blue,
banking sources said on Thursday.
The pair landed Global Blue from Equistone after beating
rivals including Boston-based TH Lee Partners, BC Partners and
EQT in an auction.
The buyout is likely to be backed by some 40 percent debt,
but could be even lower than this at around 3.5 times the
company's 97 million euro EBITDA, banking sources added.
Some bankers raised concerns over how much debt should back
the buyout, questioning the sustainability of Global Blue's
EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and
depreciation) which has trebled in the past two years, bankers
said.
Given these concerns it would have been difficult to sell
-on the loans in the wider market if the debt portion of the
deal was higher, bankers said.
Silver Lake and Equistone confirmed the sale but declined to
comment on financing.
An equity cheque of around 60 percent is much higher than
touted on other auctions in the market.
The buyout of German bandages maker BSN Medical is expected
to be backed by around 30 to 40 percent equity while the buyout
of Europe's biggest frozen food company, Iglo, is expected to be
backed by as little as 25 percent equity, bankers said.
Royal Bank of Canada, JP Morgan and Natixis have
underwritten the debt on Global Blue which will be provided
through all senior leveraged loans.
A bank meeting to syndicate the loans to the wider market
will take place in June, bankers said.
Global Blue - which is headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland
and helps overseas travellers into Europe reclaim VAT sales tax
on their shopping - has benefited from Russian and Chinese
shoppers attracted to Europe.
($1 = 0.7947 euros)
(Editing by David Hulmes)