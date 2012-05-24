LONDON May 24 Private equity groups Silver Lake
and Partners Group have agreed to buy Swiss-based tax-free
shopping business Global Blue for 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion)
from rival Equistone, another signal that buyouts are picking
up.
Silver Lake and Partners Group beat a handful of other
buyout groups including BC Partners, EQT and TH Lee to buy the
fast-growing business.
Headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland, Global Blue's tax-free
shopping business helps overseas travellers into Europe reclaim
sales tax on their shopping and offers its service through more
than 270,000 retail locations worldwide.
Equistone, formerly Barclays Private Equity, bought Global
Blue in 2007 in a deal valuing the business at 360 million
euros. Since then, Global Blue revenues have doubled earnings
before interest, tax amortisation and depreciation have nearly
tripled to 97 million euros.
($1 = 0.7947 euros)
(Reporting by Simon Meads)