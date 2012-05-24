* Silver Lake, Partners Group to buy Global Blue
* Will pay Equistone 1 bln eur for tax-free shopping
business
By Simon Meads
LONDON, May 24 Silver Lake and
Partners Group have agreed to buy Swiss-based tax-free
shopping business Global Blue for 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion)
from rival Equistone.
The two investors beat a handful of other buyout groups
including BC Partners, EQT and TH Lee to buy the
fast-growing business.
Headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland, Global Blue's tax-free
shopping business helps overseas travellers in Europe reclaim
sales tax on their shopping and offers its service through more
than 270,000 retail locations worldwide.
Equistone, formerly Barclays Private Equity, bought Global
Blue in 2007 in a deal valuing the business at 360 million
euros. Since then, Global Blue revenues have doubled, while
earnings before interest, tax amortisation and depreciation
(EBITDA) nearly tripled to 97 million euros.
Global Blue has achieved its growth through targeting
travellers from emerging markets, in particular Russia and
China. The company handled some 20 million tax transactions in
the year to end March.
The company attracted the interest of American Express
during the process, people familiar with the process said, but
the group did not bid in the final stages, one added.
Some of the largest merger and acquisition deals done in
Europe this year have involved businesses changing hands between
private equity groups.
CVC acquired Swedish tools company Ahlsell from Cinven and
Goldman Sachs Capital Partners, and Bain agreed to buy
electrical installations group Bravida from Triton.
And a field of largely private equity groups is chasing
Europe's largest frozen foods busines Iglo Group.
JPMorgan and Evercore advised Equistone on the sale.
($1=0.7947 euros)
