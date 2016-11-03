(Adds quote, details from Fitch)

NEW YORK Nov 3 The global amount of negative-yielding government bonds fell to $10.4 trillion as of Nov. 1, its lowest level since the end of May, as a result of higher euro zone bond yields and a stronger dollar, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.

This compared with the $10.9 trillion of negative-yielding sovereign debt on Sept. 12 and its recent peak of about $11.7 trillion in late June, according to the rating agency.

The level of government debt that carries negative yields, however, remained high, hurting pensions, insurance companies and other long-term investors which traditionally hold large amounts of bonds, Fitch said.

"While the outstanding amount of negative yielding sovereign debt declined in recent months, the persistence of low and negative yielding debt globally will continue to take its toll on investors, particularly buy-and-hold investors such as insurance companies," it said in a statement.

European government debt yields, led by Italy, have risen in recent weeks, reducing the sum of that region's negative-yielding debt by about $450 billion, according to Fitch.

Amid political concerns about Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi's Dec. 4 referendum, Italian debt trading with sub-zero yields fell to $340 billion outstanding from $480 billion since Sept. 12, the rating agency said.

In October, 10-year Italian government bond yields rose to 1.678 percent, which was nearly a half percentage point increase from September and its biggest monthly rise since May 2012, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)