LONDON May 13 The investor love affair with bonds, which has survived regular predictions it will break down for three decades, remains as strong as ever.

A sale of 10-year U.S. Treasuries this week drew record foreign demand. The yield at a 30-year Japanese government debt auction was the lowest ever. A 50-year Spanish bond sale was more than three times oversubscribed.

Citi's aggregate sovereign 10-year bond yield, comprising more than 20 countries, fell this week to 0.77 percent - within a basis point of a record low.

That's because investors maintain a pessimistic view of the global economy. They think growth and inflation will stay low despite the efforts of central banks, who will pump in more stimulus, keeping interest rates and yields at rock bottom.

"There's an understanding that inflationary pressures remain subdued, and in this environment, bonds are a good investment," said Nicola Mai, Head of European Sovereign Analysis at bond fund giant Pimco in London.

Mai said Pimco increased its duration exposure over recent few months to a more neutral position from heavily underweight.

"Also, equities this year have reminded us how volatile that investment can be. There's a significant risk premium in equities, so it's no surprise we're seeing fixed income do so well."

A Bank of America Merrill Lynch report on Friday showed equities have returned 1 percent this year, against 7 percent for bonds.

Most economists and strategists still expect yields to drift higher, albeit gradually. Simple arithmetic holds that oil's recent rebound towards $50 should boost inflation.

"But take a step back and look at how structurally weak developed economies are, with their ageing populations, and how that is playing a role in the strong demand for bonds. That won't change," said ING senior rates strategist Martin van Vliet in Amsterdam.

"A strong snap back in bonds would require clear evidence of rising underlying inflationary pressures. That's not happening."

BLACK HOLE

Analysts also cite the "structural" support for bonds from banks and pension funds. For regulatory reasons or risk management purposes, they must maintain large holdings of bonds.

Benchmark 10-year yields are negative in Japan, within a few basis points of last year's record low. They are close to zero in the euro zone and well under 2 percent in the United States, where growth and core inflation are around 2 percent.

Goldman Sachs this week cut its yield forecasts for the United States, euro zone and Japan, notably the 10-year U.S. yield. They see 2.40 percent this year, down from 2.75 percent previously, and 2.75 in 2017 compared with 3.30 percent.

Goldman had earlier lowered its forecast for U.S. rate increases to two this year and three in 2017. Before April's jobs data, they had expected three increases this year and four next.

But those are still pretty aggressive forecasts relative to current market expectations. They are pricing in only one rate increase this year and a 10-year yield at 1.74 percent.

The Fed has so far backed off raising again after December's increase, as the U.S. economy ground to a halt in the first quarter, a period that saw a high degree of global market volatility.

Investors from around the world are flocking to U.S. bonds. Indirect bidders, which can include governments, fund managers and insurance companies, bought 73.5 percent of the $23 billion of 10-year notes auctioned on Wednesday, the largest portion since data began being released in 2003.

Research by UBS analysts shows U.S. Treasuries accounted for 87 percent of Japanese investors' net purchases of foreign assets in March, the highest proportion since at least 2005.

In Europe, the ECB is buying 80 billion euros of bonds per month through March 2017, offering strong support for the market. Many economists expect that programme - "a 'black hole', pulling in everything," according to BNP Paribas - to be extended.

"The speed of the rally has been surprising, but it has still not gone far enough," strategists at the French bank wrote in a report on Thursday.