* Floating-rate bonds carry theoretical negative coupons
* But Coca-Cola and others set barriers at zero
* Exceptions in France and Japan, more may follow
By John Geddie
LONDON, March 9 Imagine buying a bond from
Coca-Cola only to find that interest rates had fallen so
far below zero that rather than receive the quarterly coupon
payment, the multi-billion dollar global business said you owed
it.
In the topsy-turvy world of negative rates that scenario
could have become a reality if the drinks company had not taken
the precaution of setting a floor on the coupon of a 2 billion
euro floating-rate note (FRN) sold last year.
Coca-Cola's sidestep shows that however far central banks
cut interest rates, it remains impractical and legally
contentious for firms to collect negative coupons on bonds,
leaving an effective barrier at zero.
"The floor was a direct request from the investors, and was
included in the deal structure to ensure strong demand," said
Kerry Tressler, a spokesperson for the firm.
Investors still pay for the privilege of lending to some
top-rated governments and firms through bonds with negative
yields to maturity. Although they can carry a small coupon, such
bonds are sold at a cash price higher than what will be
redeemed, baking in a lower overall return than the face value
investment.
Japan followed Switzerland in selling a 10-year bond with
negative yields last week.
Buyers of a bond with a negative yield can profit if rates
fall further, the bond appreciates and they can sell on before
maturity. But bonds with a negative coupon, in theory, would
seek a payment to the borrower from the lender each quarter.
The existence of such bonds in Europe's FRN market, which is
just a fraction of overall debt outstanding, is an anomaly
created by central banks catching investors off guard.
While Sweden flirted with negative rates in 2009, few could
have predicted that it would become normal in the years ahead.
After cutting its deposit rate to -0.20 percent in 2014, the
European Central Bank signalled it would stop, only to resume
cuts a year later. Financial markets now expect rates as low as
-0.50 percent by year end.
Cuts to official rates force down interbank lending rates,
the benchmark for coupons on many floating-rate transactions.
In the case of Coca-Cola's bond issued in 2015, the coupon
pays 0.15 percent over three-month Euribor. With three-month
Euribor trading at around -0.22 percent that equates to -0.07
percent. But the coupon payment due on June 9 was set on
Wednesday at zero, the first time the floor has been triggered
on the bond.
PRACTICAL PROBLEMS
Data from IFR shows a range of issuers including cities,
banks and companies have bonds with theoretical negative
coupons.
These are unlikely to ever be imposed, though, as market
infrastructure is not set up to collect coupon payments from
multiple investors to an issuer.
Europe's main clearing houses, Euroclear and Clearstream,
which settle bond deals in the region, have said they will not
accept any debt which has a fixed negative interest rate.
On floating rate notes, they said negative coupons have
usually paid zero because the issuer set a floor, chose not to
collect due to the burden, or the bond terms did not allow for a
payment to be made.
Matthew Hartley, a capital markets partner at lawyers Allen
& Overy, said bond terms would not normally allow cash to flow
from investors to an issuer.
"It is very difficult to enforce against what is in theory
an anonymous mass of bondholders," Hartley said.
This has still created uncertainty among investors though.
Allen & Overy said it has helped more issuers insert explicit
terms in bond documents flooring coupon rates at zero in recent
years.
STRANGE EXCEPTIONS
There are some examples where negative coupons were paid.
Euroclear said it has on a few occasions collected coupon
payments due from investors to issuers on short-term French
commercial paper known as titres de creances negociables (TCNs).
This paper is usually only held by a couple of investors so
payments are easier to collect.
Going back 14 years, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
issued a bond with an effective negative coupon in 2002. This
was sold with a warrant to buy Berkshire shares, the net effect
of which was investors paid more in interest than they received.
While bonds with negative coupons will never become
mainstream, investors are not ruling out the possibility of
other peculiar structures as official rates go even lower.
Ryan Myerberg, a portfolio manager at Janus Capital, pointed
to Japan, where an investment company used a swap to lock in a
negative interest rate on a series of loans -- thought to be the
first deal of its kind.
Loans to GLP Real Estate Investment Trust agreed in January
by Mizuho, Citi and the Bank of Fukuoka carry an annual interest
rate of -0.009 percent, according to the firm's website.
"I have learned over the past years that anything is
possible in these markets," Myerberg said.
(Additional reporting by Jon Penner at IFR; Editing by
Catherine Evans)