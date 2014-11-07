PARIS Nov 7 BlackRock Inc Chief
Executive Larry Fink said on Friday it was essential for
policymakers to consider how economies are being affected by the
behaviour of savers, who have cut back on consumption because of
low yields.
Speaking at a conference hosted by the Bank of France, Fink
said a failure to generate decent returns meant savers were not
making enough gains to support themselves in retirement.
"This gap we estimate of having all this money in the
short-term area is about a trillion dollars in terms of what
(savers) need to invest and support themselves in retirement,"
Fink said.
"In our view that is why we are seeing a flattening of the
yield curve, and in fact we may see an inverted yield curve in
the future if we don't start seeing some recognition in terms of
the short end for savers."
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and David Milliken, writing by Andy
Bruc; editing by William Schomberg)