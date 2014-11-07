BRIEF-Conwert Immobilien Invest FY net profit up 51.1 pct at 124.1 mln euros
* FY net profit improves by 51.1 pct to 124.1 million euros ($133.41 million)
PARIS Nov 7 Central bankers should not underestimate the risk of currency market turmoil as they take monetary poilicy in divergent directions, Allianz economic advisor Mohamed El-Erian said on Friday.
Speaking at a conference hosted by the Bank of France, El-Erian said central banks risked moving from being part of the solution to global economic ills, to part of the problem.
Central banks had to consider a possible trade-off between giving short-term economic stimulus and avoiding financial market turmoil, particularly through currency markets, he said.
"As much as these currency moves may contribute to global rebalancing on paper, I would just caution from a market perspective not to underestimate ... the speed and size of currency moves," he said. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)
LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is set to raise US$3bn via a triple-tranche bond offering, according to a lead.
MILAN, March 20 Intesa Sanpaolo has set an April 4 deadline to submit binding offers for a bad loan portfolio worth 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) it has put up for sale and for which it expects to receive three bids, two sources familiar with the matter said.