BRIEF-Conwert Immobilien Invest FY net profit up 51.1 pct at 124.1 mln euros
* FY net profit improves by 51.1 pct to 124.1 million euros ($133.41 million)
PARIS Nov 7 Central banks have a limited capacity to trigger inflation spikes under crisis circumstances, Bank of France deputy governor Anne Le Lorier said on Friday as both the ECB and Bank of Japan struggle to engineer more inflation.
"Inflation cannot be controlled perfectly by the central bank, the best a central bank may hope for is that it fluctuates around its target," Le Lorier told a central banking conference.
"But I'm a bit sceptical that in the case of crisis that traditional monetary policy can achieve a sudden spike in inflation," she added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas)
LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is set to raise US$3bn via a triple-tranche bond offering, according to a lead.
MILAN, March 20 Intesa Sanpaolo has set an April 4 deadline to submit binding offers for a bad loan portfolio worth 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) it has put up for sale and for which it expects to receive three bids, two sources familiar with the matter said.