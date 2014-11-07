* Global central bank governors meet in Paris
By Leigh Thomas and David Milliken
PARIS, Nov 7 The European Central Bank should be
ready in an emergency to buy government bonds to combat
prolonged low inflation, a senior ECB policymaker said on
Friday, just as the United States is ending such so-called
quantitative easing.
Speaking a day after the ECB ordered its staff to start
preparing for bolder measures if needed, Governing Council
member Christian Noyer said central banks should be prepared to
buy public debt if needed to avert deflation or a run on
sovereign bonds.
"In extreme circumstances a central bank should mitigate the
effects of confidence shocks on sovereign yields by purchasing
government bonds," Noyer told a conference of global central
bankers and economists in Paris.
"Such an action may be vindicated if there are risks to
macroeconomic or financial stability or even if self-fulfilling
runs on public debt may be a threat to market access, or lastly
to avoid the deflationary consequences of a public debt event."
Other speakers warned that the impact of the world's major
central banks taking divergent policy directions after a long
phase of easy money could cause turmoil among currencies and
increase volatility across the financial markets.
Bank of England governor Mark Carney spoke of a probable
"bumpy transition" between a period when markets have been awash
with cheap central bank liquidity and a return to more normal
monetary conditions.
"We're in this, with some exceptions, low volatility,
compressed-spread environment, particularly around liquidity
premia. That's going to change as things normalise," said
Carney, who also chairs the global Financial Stability Board.
"But that reality, or that likelihood, shouldn't, in my
view, impact the timing of the start of normalisation."
The U.S. Federal Reserve Bank ended a multi-year bond-buying
programme last week although its policymakers differ about the
timing and pace of future interest rate rises.
New York Fed chief William Dudley told the conference the
Fed will likely raise U.S. interest rates "sometime next year"
and investors seem to be getting the message of patience in this
policy-tightening cycle.
DIVERGENCE RISKS
Mohamed El-Erian, an economic adviser to German insurer
Allianz and former co-chief of bond giant Pimco, said central
bankers should not underestimate the risk of currency market
swings as their monetary policy take divergent paths.
Central banks risked moving from being part of the solution
to global economic ills, to part of the problem, and should
consider a trade-off between giving short-term economic stimulus
and avoiding financial market turmoil, he said.
"As much as these currency moves may contribute to global
rebalancing on paper, I would just caution from a market
perspective not to underestimate ... the speed and size of
currency moves," he said.
The euro fell to its lowest level since 2012 on Thursday,
below $1.24, after ECB President Mario Draghi announced the
unanimous determination of the bank's policy-setting council to
take further unconventional measures if necessary to combat
falling inflation.
The ECB has begun a new wave of unlimited four-year cheap
loans to banks in an effort to revive lending to businesses, and
has started buying covered bonds and is set purchase bundled
loans known as asset-backed securities.
Draghi effectively committed the bank to boost its balance
sheet by about 1 trillion euros ($1.24 trillion) towards the
levels it had at the peak of the euro zone crisis in 2012
through those measures, and through others if they fell short.
The euro has lost some 11 percent of its value against the
dollar this year without provoking undue alarm from Europe's
trading partners so far.
Central bankers said the issue arose on the sidelines of the
annual International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington last
month, but other major economies understood that a weaker euro
was preferable to seeing deflation in the euro area.
The Bank of Japan decided last week to expand its monetary
stimulus policy to try to lift an economy still struggling to
emerge from a decade of deflation and economic stagnation.
That triggered a rapid fall in the yen to near a seven-year
low against the dollar, raising politicians' concerns about
higher import prices.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, chairing one of the sessions,
hinted that the Japanese government should move faster to open
up the economy to more competition to boost growth.
"The government has been making (progress on structural
reform), although you might feel like this path is somewhat
delayed," he told the conference.
(1 US dollar = 0.8071 euros)
