June 22 Interest rates have never been lower, monetary policy has never been looser. A total of 53 central banks around the world have eased policy since the beginning of last year to boost growth, ward off deflation, or both. Here is an interactive graphic plotting all 53 central banks, their policy actions and when they took them: reut.rs/24kleab (Compiled by Jamie McGeever and Jessica Wang in Singapore; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)