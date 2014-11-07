PARIS Nov 7 International Monetary Fund chief
Christian Lagarde on Friday welcomed moves by the European
Central Bank and the Bank of Japan toward greater monetary
stimulus.
The ECB said on Thursday it stood ready to do more if
needed, while the Bank of Japan decided last week to expand its
monetary stimulus to try to lift an economy still struggling to
emerge from a decade of deflation and economic stagnation.
Lagarde told a conference in Paris the ECB's statement it
was ready to be more adventurous "is perfectly legitimate and
appropriate given the persistent low inflation and possibly in
some countries outright deflation".
Turning to Japan, she said the BoJ's steps were "at least in
our view perfectly legitimate, at least on a temporary basis, if
it is combined with the other arrows identified by Prime
Minister Abe".
"Namely, fiscal policy for which the consumption tax is
expected to be raised shortly, and the structural reforms --
including making more space for women in the Japanese economy --
are also delivered upon," Lagarde said.
(Reporting by David Milliken and Leigh Thomas; editing by
Andrew Roche)