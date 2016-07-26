(Edits, adds FX conversions)
LONDON, July 26 Eight years after the global
financial crisis and years after the U.S. and British central
banks stopped their quantitative easing bond-buying programmes,
the amount of QE stimulus being pumped into the world financial
system has never been higher.
The European Central Bank and Bank of Japan are buying
around $180 billion of assets a month, according to Deutsche
Bank, a larger global total than at any point since 2009, even
when the Federal Reserve's QE programme was in full flow.
And if market consensus proves accurate, that total is about
to rise by billions more -- with the ECB, BOJ and even Bank of
England all expected to expand their QE programmes soon to try
and bolster fragile growth and lift stubbornly low inflation.
The $180 billion total is roughly split down the middle
between the ECB and BOJ, according to Deutsche, and is measured
on a rolling 12-month basis.
ABN Amro expects the ECB to increase its QE to 100 billion
euros a month from 80 billion and extend the programme by nine
months to the end of next year. JP Morgan predicts the BOJ will
up its QE programme by 25 percent to 100 trillion yen ($960
billion) annually.
Following Britain's vote to leave the European Union and the
anticipated hit to the UK economy as a result, many analysts now
expect the BoE to reactivate its bond-buying programme --
dormant since 2012. Barclays expects up to 150 billion pounds
($197 billion) extra QE.
These are among the most aggressive forecasts. But with
world growth struggling to avoid an effective recession and
inflation still below official target rates in many countries,
central bank balance sheets are about to get bigger.
