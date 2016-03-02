* The negative interest rate club: tmsnrt.rs/1ngoF2N
By Mike Dolan and John Geddie
LONDON, March 1 Hyperactive central banks warn
of 'unmoored' inflation expectations but may well be weighing
the anchor themselves.
Skewed by the oil price collapse of the past 20 months,
headline inflation rates across Europe and Japan are currently
near zero or even falling. Some economists now expect euro zone
inflation for 2016 as a whole to be in the red and no longer
dismiss the development as temporary monthly blips.
Fearful these low inflation rates might distort consumer and
business behaviour into putting off consumption today and wait
for cheaper goods in future, central banks are scrambling to
steer expectations back to inflation targets of about 2 percent.
And the only way they seem to be able to achieve that is by
being as aggressive as possible in easing monetary policy to try
and convince everyone they will eventually succeed in their
goals.
The European Central Bank and its peers in Japan,
Switzerland, Sweden and Denmark have all pushed their interest
rates into negative territory and insist they will go further if
needed. The ECB, for one, is widely expected to cut its minus
0.3 percent deposit rate next week by at least 10 basis points.
But if future inflation expectations are what policymakers
are trying to buoy, it's not working and there's a growing
chorus of concerns that negative interest rates may actually be
feeding the problem.
By undermining banks' profitability - hence their balance
sheets and willingness to lend - or even encouraging hoarding of
physical cash to avoid deposit fees, financial markets at least
have become unnerved about sub-zero interest rates and their
unintended consequences.
"The road to Hell is paved with good intentions," said
Pictet Wealth Management's head of asset allocation, Christophe
Donay. "The implementation of negative interest rates by the BoJ
and the ECB had quite the opposite result, rekindling
deflationary fears through a shock to banks' profitability."
But there may also be a more mechanical distortion that adds
fog to the horizon, reduces visibility and raises fears of a
policy accident. It's possible that as interest rates and bond
yields go negative, they start to drag down gauges of inflation
expectations, too and policy then just ends up chasing its tail.
Part of the problem is how central banks read the imprecise
world of inflation expectations and whether their usual
monitoring through the prism of government bond markets is still
adequate in a climate of negative nominal yields.
So-called inflation 'breakevens' deduce a market view of
future inflation by comparing nominal bond yields with those on
inflation-protected bonds that promise a return regardless of
inflation.
The measure previously favoured by the ECB - the five-year,
five-year breakeven forward rate, designed to measure average
inflation between 2020 and 2025 - paints a truly alarming
picture of faith in the ECB's ability to rekindle inflation back
to its target at any stage over the coming decade.
CHALLENGING THE ECB
Since the ECB last cut its already negative deposit rate in
December, this inflation gauge has spiralled about 45 basis
points lower to as low as 1.36 percent this week. It's shown no
sign of turning despite a recovery in world oil prices last
month and growing expectations of deeper ECB deposit rate cuts
and more stimulus.
"The market is really challenging the ability of the ECB to
create inflation at any point in the future," said Semin Soher,
senior portfolio manager at Pioneer Investments. Difficulty
getting the euro lower and perceptions the ECB had not been
aggressive enough, early enough were possible reasons, she said.
But Scott Mather, a chief investment officer at the global
bond fund PIMCO, reckons there may be a distortion in
inflation-linked bond markets when nominal cash yields are
dragged toward or below zero and both the inflation components
as well as the residual real yields are then both pulled lower.
"They would like to believe they would only pull down the
real component and leave the inflation component unchanged, but
it doesn't work that way," he said, adding there is a limit to
how long investors will lend at such negative real yields. "By
continuously forcing down nominal yields you are forcing down
what is embedded for inflation expectations in the market."
This depression of all components of what's contained in
bond yields can create spiral with over-mechanistic central
banks, he said.
"If real economy actors didn't have the bond market to look
at, it is very likely that their inflation expectations would
not be falling," said Mather. "But they are constantly reminded
of what the bond market is pricing because the central banks
themselves are obsessed with it."
Although there is no agreed gauge of household inflation
expectations in the euro zone, surveys elsewhere do show them
tallying broadly with the market-based readings - slightly
higher in the United States, slightly lower in Britain.
And yet for all the head-scratching, some analysts feel
market-based inflation expectations may simply be undermined by
lack of demand for inflation-protected products in such a low
deflationary environment. As a result, pricing is just working
off the prevailing monthly inflation rate.
"Over the last five years, spot inflation has been the best
predictor of inflation breakevens," said Dariush Mirfendereski,
global head of inflation trading at HSBC.
"This seems odd because it is backward looking and not
forward looking, but it is to do with market psychology, because
the greatest demand for inflation products comes when realised
inflation prints high," he said. That is one reason the ECB may
well just turn a blind eye and wait for its policies to filter
through to real prices instead.
(Graphic by Nigel Stephenson, editing by Larry King)