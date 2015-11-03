LONDON, Nov 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Billions of
dollars pledged by developed nations in climate finance over the
last decade remain unused as poor countries that often most need
the money are ill-equipped to spend it, international charity
WaterAid said on Tuesday.
Despite donors' willingness to provide funding, vulnerable
countries worst hit by rising climate pressures such as droughts
and floods often lack the capacity to implement, manage and
oversee projects to help them cope, WaterAid said.
"Countries that are most in need of adaptation finance are
also those that are least able to spend it," WaterAid analyst
Louise Whiting told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
More support is required to help countries get ready to use
climate finance "so they can actually spend the money and get it
to where it is needed", she added.
Just 15 percent of the $21.1 billion in climate finance
approved by developed countries from 2003 to 2014 has been
disbursed, and little of it went to the world's poorest
countries, WaterAid said in a report based on research by
development consultancy Oxford Policy Management.
Sub-Saharan African countries received less than 2.5 percent
of total climate funding in that period despite being among
those at greatest risk from extreme heat and erratic rainfall,
and being responsible for only a tiny fraction of planet-warming
emissions, the report said.
Just 16 percent of climate finance has been used for
adaptation programmes, while the vast majority of the money is
being spent on reducing carbon emissions in middle-income
countries, it said.
WaterAid joined other anti-poverty charities in urging world
leaders due to agree a new deal to curb global warming at a U.N.
summit in Paris next month to boost funding for efforts to adapt
to climate change impacts.
WaterAid said it was alarming that, despite growing evidence
linking climate change to water security, only a fraction of
climate finance goes to securing access to clean water during
floods or droughts, jeopardising development gains.
"For families living in extreme poverty, with fragile access
to safe water, good sanitation and hygiene, these lengthening
dry seasons and intensifying monsoons wipe out years of work and
further entrench the cycle of poverty," Whiting said in a
statement.
"Safeguarding basic services including clean water,
sanitation and hygiene helps communities recover faster and
become more resilient to climatic extremes."
More than 650 million people around the world live without
access to clean water and 1.2 billion live in areas of water
scarcity, WaterAid said, citing United Nations' figures.
They will become even more vulnerable as their already
scarce resources are further exposed to climate-related threats,
WaterAid said.
(Reporting by Magdalena Mis; editing by Megan Rowling; Please
credit Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson
Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)