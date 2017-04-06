BARCELONA, April 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The Green
Climate Fund, set up to channel billions of dollars to help poor
countries tackle climate change, came under fire on Thursday
over its choice of which projects to back, as activists said it
was overlooking the needs of the most vulnerable people.
The board, which met for the past three days at the fund's
head office in South Korea, approved $755 million in funding for
eight new projects, bringing its total allocation to $2.2
billion since 2015.
But civil society groups were disappointed the board did not
support a $100 million proposal to bolster Ethiopians,
especially women, against an increasing risk of drought, which
is currently affecting more than a fifth of the population.
The refusal by some rich nations to get behind the U.N.-led
project reflected disagreement over whether the fund's cash
should be used for activities that might be regarded as overseas
development assistance rather than closely focused on helping
people adapt to climate change effects.
"The ones who benefit most from adaptation are the most
vulnerable, the most marginalised, the poorest - and in my
opinion, those are the people who should be at the heart of the
Green Climate Fund," said Karen Orenstein, a climate finance
specialist with Friends of the Earth U.S., who was at the board
meeting in Songdo.
Brandon Wu, ActionAid USA policy director, said he hoped the
Ethiopia decision would not deter other developing nations.
"This is potentially a disincentive for countries to come
forward with really ambitious adaptation proposals," he said.
Environment and development groups said the board appears to
favour projects that can be clearly labelled as addressing
climate change, such as expanding renewable energy or making
infrastructure more resilient to extreme weather.
They were highly critical of the board's decision to spend
$50 million on improving Tajikistan's hydropower sector,
including the rehabilitation of a six-decade-old dam, a proposal
from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
Last month, around 10 international organisations that work
on environmental policy sent a letter to the board urging it not
to invest in large-scale dam projects.
They argued hydropower is vulnerable to climate change
impacts, especially drought, and dams can have negative impacts
on biodiversity as well as uprooting people.
Other projects approved this week include a renewable energy
financing programme in Egypt, a climate resilience project in
Tanzania, and two water-related proposals in Morocco.
Top Green Climate Fund officials declined interview
requests.
In a statement issued after the meeting, board co-chair Ewen
McDonald of Australia said the fund needed to show "we can
implement the funding we have committed by strengthening our
core operations and improving the quality of the project
pipeline".
Very little money has so far been disbursed by the fund,
held up by bureaucratic bumps in completing formal agreements
with agencies that will carry out projects on the ground.
The fund has pledges of $10.3 billion. But there is a
question mark over whether the U.S. government will deliver the
remaining $2 billion of its $3 billion promise to the fund, as
U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to cut off
international funding for climate change programmes.
This week's board meeting did not discuss the issue,
observers said.
