BARCELONA, March 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The
United Nations expects the number of countries that will sign
the Paris climate change agreement at an April 22 ceremony in
New York to exceed the record for the number signing up to an
international accord on the day it opens, a U.N. official said
on Wednesday.
The largest number to date was 119 countries that signed the
United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on Dec. 10,
1982, according to Selwin Hart, director of the U.N.
secretary-general's climate change support team.
The number of countries inking the new global deal to tackle
climate change, agreed by around 195 countries in December, is
likely to exceed that record, Hart told reporters.
"There is extremely strong political will to be part of this
historic moment," he said. "Countries are excited and energised
around participating."
Ban Ki-moon has invited world leaders, and U.N. expectations
are that 120 or more nations will sign the accord there - more
than the 80 to 100 mentioned earlier this month by Segolene
Royal, France's environment minister who recently took over as
chair of the U.N. climate talks.
Hart said "many" heads of state and government were due to
attend the ceremony at U.N. headquarters, including Canada's
prime minister and the French president.
The agreement can be formally signed by any representative
designated by a country, and Hart said that signing the accord
would enable it to be accepted at the national level.
The agreement is due to take effect in 2020, but requires at
least 55 countries representing at least 55 percent of global
emissions to ratify or accede to it first.
In the deal, governments agreed to limit global temperature
rise to "well below" 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial
times and pursue efforts to keep it to 1.5 degrees.
In a message to mark World Meteorological Day on March 23,
the U.N. chief warned that the window of opportunity for meeting
that temperature goal "is narrow and rapidly shrinking".
"Climate change is accelerating at an alarming rate," said
Ban. "The effects of a warming planet will be felt by all. Sea
levels are rising, and extreme weather is becoming the new
normal."
Earlier this week, the World Meteorological Organization
confirmed that temperatures in 2015 were about 1 degree Celsius
above the pre-industrial era for the first time on record.
The record temperatures over both land and the ocean surface
in 2015 - due to an exceptionally strong El Niño weather
phenomenon and global warming caused by greenhouse gases - were
accompanied by many extreme weather events such as heatwaves,
flooding and severe drought, the agency said.
"The world must act now to transform the global economy for
low-emissions growth and to strengthen resilience to the
inevitable changes to come, especially in less well-developed
countries," Ban said in his statement.
