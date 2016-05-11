* Cheap freight, low cost drive Colombian coal exports to
Asia
* Colombian coal is high quality and cheap
* Colombian coal puts pressure on Indonesian, Australian
miners
* Australian coal prices drop to around $50/mt
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, May 11 Japan has started significant
imports of faraway Colombian thermal coal, the second Asian
country after South Korea, depressing Pacific prices and
pressuring mining competitors in Australia and Indonesia.
Several traders said that Japanese utilities ordered around
50,000 to 100,000 tonnes of Colombian coal for delivery in the
summer months, although the exact figures of the orders were not
clear.
Japan last imported Colombian thermal coal in January 2014,
government data shows.
"After the South Koreans made the first big orders for
Colombian coal recently, other Asian utilities took note and
have started to book some cargoes as well," one coal shipper
said on Wednesday.
Cost efficiency gains at home as well as cheap freight rates
allow Colombian miners to export profitably to Asia, a route
previously unprofitable because of voyages times as long as two
months.
Colombian miners are targeting Asia in a bid to find new
customers as consumption in their traditional markets of Europe
and North America is stalling.
The arrival of the South Americans in Asia's coal markets
has helped pull down prices for prompt cargoes for loading from
Australia's Newcastle terminal by about $5 since
March to $50.55 per tonne currently, not far off its January
record low of $48.60.
The extension of the Panama Canal, set for completion in
June, will further boost Asian imports of Colombian coal, Asian
utility sources said.
Japan is the second major Asian coal consumer to ramp up
imports from Colombia.
Korea Midland Power (KOMIPO) has purchased 250,000 tonnes of
Colombian coal for delivery between July and September on order,
priced at $44 per tonne, a discount of about $6 to Australian
coal cargoes for delivery during that time.
"Colombian coal has become attractive to us recently not
only because the products itself are cheap but also the freight
costs have been favourable," said a utility source with
knowledge of the matter.
KOMIPO's order follows purchases in April by South Korea's
East-West Power utility for 670,000 tonnes of coal from Colombia
for delivery between June and August.
South Korea's previous monthly imports of Colombian coal
typically did not exceed 3,000 tonnes.
Colombia's arrival in the Asia/Pacific region puts pressure
on the region's miners, already suffering from oversupply.
Beyond its competitive price, Colombian coal also tends to
be higher quality.
"Colombian coal is more a direct competitor to Australia.
The Australian/Colombian coal represent far better value for
money in terms of total cost of electricity generated than
Indonesian coals," said Keith Whitchurch, director of SMG
Consultants in Jakarta, Indonesia.
