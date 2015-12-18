* Cooling Chinese economy, strong climate policies hit coal
demand
* India to emerge as main driver of global coal demand by
2020
* Coal demand in United States, Europe in steady decline
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Dec 18 China could be facing peak
coal demand for the first time ever as a cooling economy and
structural changes in its industry hits consumption, paving the
way for India to emerge as the main driver of global coal use by
2020, the International Energy Agency said.
China is the world's top coal consumer but its uptake of the
dirty fossil fuel has waned with the country moving more towards
less energy-intensive sectors. State efforts to cap consumption
in a bid to clear up the choking smog that smothers the
country's major cities have also hit demand.
"The golden age of coal in China seems to be over," the
International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday in its
Medium-Term Market Report to 2020, adding that a "peak coal"
demand scenario was now probable due to stagnating housing and
infrastructure development.
Lower-than-expected power demand as the use of electricity
drops in heavy industry will also contribute to the decline in
coal consumption, the Paris-based group added.
The IEA said China's coal demand would fall to 2,640 million
tonnes of coal-equivalent (Mtce) by 2020 from 2,843 Mtce in 2014
based on the group's peak-demand scenario.
As a result, global demand will dip to 5,509 Mtce in 2020
from 5,540 Mtce in 2014, the IEA said. Under a slightly less
bearish outlook, however, demand could still see a 0.8 percent
annual growth to 5,814 Mtce in 2020, it added.
Slowing demand, environmental policies and more alternative
fuels will keep coal prices low, the IEA added. Thermal coal
prices have already fallen to or near decade troughs.
"The continuous pressure from shale gas in the United
States, stronger climate policies, and especially, the
overcapacity and slowdown in China all contribute to the
oversupply. This glut will be even more acute if a peak coal
demand in China becomes real," the IEA said.
INDIA TAKES OVER
India is expected to pick up some of the slack in Chinese
demand with its coal use seen up 149 Mtce by 2020, accounting
for half of the rise in world coal demand over the period,
according to the IEA.
"India is the only major economy with strong coal growth
India will become the second-largest coal consumer in the
world, bypassing the United States," the group said.
"The Indian government has ambitious plans to provide full
electricity access to the 240 million people still without it
and to expand the manufacturing sector ... New coal investments
and further growth in coal consumption are inevitable."
But despite the strong growth, India will not be able to
fully offset the drop in Chinese demand, it added.
"India and China have different governance and growth
models, with energy-intensive heavy industry playing a
considerably smaller role in India."
In other regions, the IEA sees demand from the Association
of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) growing by 79 Mtce to 218
Mtce in the six years to 2020, accounting for more than a
quarter of the global demand rise during the time.
In the United States, coal consumption will fall by 75 Mtce
by 2020, given ample supplies of domestic shale gas reserves,
while Europe's demand will decline 22 Mtce, it said.
On the supply-side, the IEA expects Australia to overtake
Indonesia as the world's top exporter by the end of the decade.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)