* CRB ends off lows, tracking oil's recovery on Saudi
statement
* Soybeans, wheat and corn settle higher
* Nickel, copper at multiyear lows; gold at 6-1/2-yr low
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Nov 23 Commodities hit 13-year lows on
Monday as metals markets crashed but a steady close in oil and
higher grains markets helped a key sector benchmark settle off
the day's trough.
Copper and nickel prices fell to multi-year lows, forcing
the Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index to its
lowest levels since November 2002.
The 19-commodity index, however, managed to settle just
slightly lower after tracking oil's steady finish, which came on
the back of a pledge by Saudi Arabia to work toward crude price
stability.
Grains from soybeans to wheat and corn also rose on better
physical demand and technical buying, limiting the downside in
commodities.
Benchmark Brent oil settled up 17 cents at $44.83 a
barrel after Saudi Arabia said it will work with other oil
producers and exporters to try and keep prices supported amid a
global crude glut.
The Saudis and other big OPEC oil producers have made such
pledges before. But instead of cutting production, they have
ramped up output to fight for market share, causing crude prices
to halve over the past year.
While the latest Saudi statement was greeted with mixed
enthusiasm and skepticism, it lifted oil off its lows, helping
the CRB's recovery. Brent, and U.S. crude, eventually
settled little changed.
"All said, they (Saudi Arabia) are the biggest movers in
OPEC, so their statement is having a positive impact," said John
Kilduff, partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital.
U.S. soybeans rebounded on technical buying and short
covering after hitting a 6-1/2-year low following the weekend
election in Argentina of a president who has promised to cut
export taxes and boost production.
Corn and wheat prices rebounded from earlier
losses on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Base metals settled near multi-year lows hit while gold
traded close to a 6-1/2-year trough.
On the London Metal Exchange, benchmark three-month copper
hit a low of $4,444 a tonne, before recovering to end 2
percent down at $4,490.
LME nickel slid more than 6 percent to a 2003 low,
hitting $8,175 a tonne, and trading last at $8,335. Zinc
slid 3 percent to $1,519, having dropped below $1,500 last week,
the first time since 2009.
Losses in nickel and zinc reflect weakness in China's steel
sector.
Cocoa fell in New York, retreating from 4-1/2-year
highs. Coffee also slipped but sugar rose, bucking
the weak trend in soft commodities.
