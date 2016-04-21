* TR Core Commodity Index up 18 percent since February
* Fund flows drive commodity gains as dollar falls
* Daily action shifts from bearish to balanced - fund
manager
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, April 21 Freak weather, a weak dollar
and stronger demand from China, the world's top user of
industrial materials, have spurred the biggest buying spree in
commodities in a year, the latest sign the beleaguered sector is
back in vogue after a year-long rout.
On Thursday, silver soared to 11-month highs as the dollar
hit its lowest level since August, and soybean and corn futures
reached their highest point since July as investment funds
continued to pile in on concerns about adverse weather in South
America. Copper jumped to a four-week high after robust import
data from China.
Hitting its highest level in nearly six months, U.S. crude
has gone from being one of the worst-performing assets last year
to a star performer.
Approaching a 20 percent rise, which would qualify as a bull
market, the bellwether Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index
that tracks 19 major commodities has gained 18 percent
since February and on Thursday hit its highest level since
December.
So far this month, the widely watched index was up 5.5
percent, poised for its best monthly performance in a year.
While prices of base metals and crude oil are still
languishing close to multi-year lows and the global market is
still awash with corn, aluminum and crude, the recent buying
across the sector has commodities up 2 percent year to date,
snapping a five-year losing streak.
Institutional and retail cash exited the sector over the
past few years amid concerns about slowing economic growth in
China, a growing glut of products from crude to corn to copper
and a strong dollar.
The "overly bearish" sentiment that punished prices across
the board has eased, said Rob Haworth, who helps manage $125
billion, including in commodities, for U.S. Bank Wealth
Management.
"Now, investors are a little more balanced and bullish," he
said.
Speculators have piled into U.S. futures in recent weeks,
with trade data showing more than 75 percent of funds in the
market holding long positions.
The earliest sign that markets were perking up was in
January when iron ore prices started rallying, confounding
analysts and traders who saw it as little more than short
covering.
Since then, prices have surged almost 50 percent and are on
track to a record monthly gain in April, reaching $68.70 a tonne
on Thursday, after tracking a rally in steel prices which have
also rocketed in China.
It's not clear if the recent gains across commodities are
sustainable, but analysts say the years-long price rout may have
at last removed enough excess production to help prices recover.
Julian Jessop, chief global economist at Capital Economics
in London, said he sees oil prices recovering to around $60 per
barrel by the end of next year.
"The recovery is consistent with the big picture of
constrained supply, recovering demand and improving sentiment
that we expect to lift many commodity prices over the coming
years," he said.
Some were less optimistic.
"This move in oil has moved us closer to fundamental fair
value and we don't expect a big bull move higher," said Nic
Johnson, who helps manage a commodities portfolio of more than
$10 billion at PIMCO in Newport Beach, California.
"Other markets like iron ore or cotton, we think this move
is starting to look fairly excessive and we think a correction
lower is likely."
(Additional reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York;
Editing by Cynthia Osterman)