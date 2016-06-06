* Copper, gold, zinc hit multi-week highs

* Iron ore, steel in China also rally

* Brent above $50 as dollar near 3-week lows (Updates prices, recasts)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

MANILA, June 6 Brent crude pushed above $50, while gold and copper touched multi-week highs on Monday, as commodities benefitted from a struggling dollar after a dismal U.S. jobs report crushed expectations for a near-term hike in U.S. interest rates.

The upbeat mood spread to China, the world's top buyer of raw materials, which saw sharp gains in domestic commodity futures led by iron ore and steel.

A weaker dollar makes dollar-priced commodities such as gold and oil cheaper for holders of other currencies.

The dollar held near three-week lows versus a basket of currencies on Monday after falling 1.6 percent on Friday, when data revealed the smallest U.S. monthly employment increase since September 2010.

"The implied probability for a rate hike in June is zero and the probability for a July rate hike has been lowered significantly," said Barnabas Gan, economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore.

Wall Street's top banks unanimously expect the Federal Reserve to leave interest rates unchanged at a June 14-15 policy meeting, according to a Reuters poll on Friday following the jobs report.

Gold, the commodity most sensitive to the Fed's rate hike inclinations, touched a two-week high near $1,250 an ounce, before trimming gains to trade at $1,241.01 by 0844 GMT, down 0.2 percent.

"If future U.S. economic prints appear to be lower than expected, we do look for gold to touch $1,300," said Gan.

YELLEN EYED

All eyes will be on Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who speaks at an event at 1630 GMT on Monday. While she may temper the bearishness from Friday's nonfarm payrolls, Mizuho Bank analysts do not see hawkish bets being revived either.

Brent crude touched a session high of $50.28 a barrel, up 64 cents from Friday. Apart from a weaker dollar, oil prices also found support from fresh attacks on oil infrastructure in Nigeria which rebels said could drag the country's output to zero soon.

Copper on the London Metal Exchange struck its highest in more than three weeks at $4,748 a tonne, up 1.3 percent from the prior session.

In China, iron ore futures surged 5.6 percent to end at 367 yuan ($55.91) a tonne, earlier touching the highest since May 23, while rebar steel climbed 4 percent to 2,059 yuan, after touching a near three-week peak of 2,082 yuan.

The rises in both ferrous futures follow lacklustre trading last week as investors weighed the onset of a seasonal slowdown in construction activity this month in top steel market China.

Nickel and zinc rode on the coattails of the upswing in iron ore and steel. Both are used by the steel sector for stainless steel and galvanising, respectively.

LME nickel jumped 2.6 percent to $8,725 a tonne while LME zinc hit a 10-month top at $2,029.50. ($1 = 6.5644 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by Richard Pullin and Ed Davies)