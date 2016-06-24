* Gold rises more than 1 pct on safe-haven draw

* Copper, other base metals slip; grains steady

By Manolo Serapio Jr

MANILA, June 24 Gold rose more than 1 percent and oil futures retreated on Friday as the first official results gave a campaign to exit the European Union an early edge, stoking the appetite for safe-haven assets.

Other commodities slipped including copper and other base metals, while grains were steady as investors kept their eyes peeled on the early outcome of the UK referendum. Chinese markets will open at 0100 GMT.

With results in from the first 13 of 382 voting districts, those in favour of ending Britain's 43-year membership were on 52.4 percent of the vote, while those wanting to stay were on 47.6 percent.

Spot gold was up 1 percent at $1,268.16 an ounce by 0034 GMT, after rising as high as $1,269.71 earlier.

Gold's gains tracked those in other safe havens such as bonds, while sterling sank in Asian trade.

"We're finding safe-haven assets being bid up and in this case because it's much nearer to the event the demand for gold could be rather high," said Vishnu Varathan, a senior economist at Mizuho Bank.

Gold had benefitted from fears of the 'Brexit' vote winning the referendum ahead of Thursday's polls, with some concerned it could tip Europe back into a recession, putting more pressure on the global economy.

If Britain becomes the first state to leave the European Union, it would be the biggest blow to the 28-nation bloc since its foundation.

The EU would be stripped of its leading free-market advocate and one of its two main military powers, and could face calls for similar votes by anti-EU politicians in other countries.

Gold in terms of sterling and euro also surged.

But analysts say it may still be a whippy session for global markets as results of the referendum pour in.

"The one thing that we can be sure of is volatility. Everything else is on a drip and drop basis," said Varathan of Mizuho Bank.

U.S. crude was down 72 cents, or 1.4 percent at $49.39 a barrel. Brent crude slipped 69 cents, or 1.4 percent, to $50.22 a barrel.

London copper was off 0.2 percent at $4,772.50 a tonne, after touching a seven-week top of $4,795 on Thursday. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)