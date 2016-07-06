* Comex gold open interest highest since 2010
* Brent crude adds to 4 percent loss overnight
* London copper steady below 2-month high
* Coming Up: Federal Reserve June meeting minutes; 1800 GMT
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, July 6 Gold rallied to a more than
two-year high and oil extended its losses on Wednesday, as
renewed fears over the impact of Britain's exit from the
European Union prompted investors to dump riskier assets in
favour of the safer bullion.
Financial markets were weak across the board, with Asian
stocks tumbling and sterling plumbing a 31-year low, on worries
that global efforts to boost liquidity may not be enough to
cushion the impact of Brexit. Concerns that financial and
political instability in Italy could lead to even more chaos in
Europe spooked investors further.
"The market is beginning to focus on the wider euro zone
risk," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in
Sydney.
Underlining strong appetite for gold, seen as a safe-haven
during economic uncertainties, open interest in Comex futures
and holdings in the top gold-backed exchange-traded fund rose to
multi-year highs.
Spot gold surged to $1,371.40 an ounce, the most
since March 2014, and was up 1 percent at $1,369 by 0456 GMT.
Comex gold futures rose 0.9 percent to $1,371.10 as open
interest topped 640,000 lots, the highest since 2010.
"The general bullish sentiment for gold coupled with the
post-Brexit uncertainty continues to underpin the metal and the
complex as a whole," wrote MKS Group trader James Gardiner.
Holdings by SPDR Gold Trust rose to 31.6 million
ounces, the most in three years.
The flight to gold picked up speed on reports three British
commercial property funds worth about 10 billion pounds had
suspended trading within 24 hours.
In oil markets, prices extended losses as Brexit worries
together with indications that output by the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) hit a record high in June
dragged on sentiment.
Brent crude slipped 0.4 percent to $47.79 a barrel
after losing 4.3 percent on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate
dropped 0.5 percent to $46.39, having slid 5 percent
overnight.
"You have the dollar strengthening, risk aversion rising
because of the ongoing Brexit saga and then there are the actual
supply and demand aspects to consider on top of all this," Fawad
Razaqzada, market analyst for forex.com, said in a note.
Among other commodities, Japan's rubber futures fell
as much as 6 percent, while losses in base metals were limited
with London copper steady below Monday's two-month high
of $4,960 a tonne.
"The worst case scenario for markets would be the forcing of
another euro zone emergency where the referendum is lost leaving
Italy without effective government and a looming banking crisis
that can't be solved without compromise between the different
national interest groups within Europe," said CMC's Spooner.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)