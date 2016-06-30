* TR Core Commodity Index up 13 pct in Q2

By Devika Krishna Kumar and Eric Onstad

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 30 Commodities surged 13 percent this quarter in their biggest rally in over five years as investors who had shunned the asset class piled into safe-haven gold and bet on tighter supplies of oil and sugar.

Bullion was one of a handful of assets across the financial markets to benefit from Britain's shock decision last week to exit the European Union.

Lingering concerns about slowing global economic growth could pressure commodities going forward.

The commodities rally is "likely to see further headwinds during the rest of the year," said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist for U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Seattle.

Still, "The broad commodity complex is likely to remain responsive to surprise supply cuts ... and will provide diversification benefits to broad portfolios."

The bellwether Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index that tracks 19 major commodities has gained 13 percent during the second quarter, the strongest percentage gain since the fourth quarter of 2010.

Commodities had been shunned in recent years as investment flowed into equities, emerging markets, high-yield debt and real estate markets. But tighter supply-demand fundamentals in commodities have drawn investors to the asset class.

That trend should continue over the rest of the year, said Haworth, who helps manage $133 billion, including in commodities.

However, some analysts have warned that higher prices may prompt producers to increase supply, which could pressure prices again.

In the latest quarter, crude oil was one of the strongest performers, climbing more than 25 percent. That was its biggest quarterly rise in seven years, even after prices retreated about 3 percent on Thursday on profit taking and expectations of resurgent output from Nigeria and Canada.

U.S. and North Sea Brent grades have bounced back from 12-year lows hit this winter, as unexpected drops in global output raised hopes among investors for an easing of the glut that has weighed on prices since 2014.

Gold has outshone most other commodities, gaining 7 percent this quarter. It touched a two-year high last week after the Brexit vote sent investors scrambling for safe-haven assets.

The latest quarterly rally for gold comes on the heels of an even stronger 16 percent rise in the first quarter.

Spot gold was little changed on Thursday.

"Looking ahead, it seems that gold will remain one of the major beneficiaries in the current backdrop, as heightened volatility and lingering uncertainty will keep investors' risk appetite in check," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said.

The sugar market has soared recently, underpinned as global supplies of the sweetener shifted into deficit after years of surpluses.

Raw sugar futures rose about 30 percent in the second quarter, the strongest since 2010.

However, raw sugar futures on ICE made their biggest one-day tumble in eight weeks on Thursday. Sugar had touched a 3-1/2-year high, and then funds began selling when charts indicated futures were in technically overbought territory.

Among industrial metals, zinc marched on Thursday to the highest in nearly a year, fueled by expectations of tight markets and potential shortages.

Zinc has gained more than 15 percent this quarter, its biggest gain since the third quarter of 2010, taking this year's gains to 31 percent. (Additional reporting by Marcy Nicholson, Jan Harvey, Pratima Desai and David Brough; Editing by Greg Mahlich)