Oct 14 Global Cosmed SA :

* Said on Monday together with it units, Global Cosmed Domal GmbH and Domal Grundstuecksgesellschaft mbH, it acquired assets of domal wittol Wasch und Reinigungsmittel GmbH in liquidation (domal wittol)

* Said transaction was conducted as an asset deal and the seller was the administrative receiver of domal wittol

* Said the estimated value of the asset deal is no less than 3,277,260 euros gross and the final value of the deal will be established after the stock inventory

* Said it expects the final value of the deal will not exceed 5.022 million euros gross

* Said in the asset deal it acquires machinery and equipment for the production and inventory of domal wittol

* Said Domal Grundstuecksgesellschaft mbH will acquire land property of domal wittol, located in Stadtilm, Germany with the total area of 24,791 square meters for 249,900 euros gross

* Said Global Cosmed Domal GmbH will acquire intangible assets, including the copyrights on trademarks, industrial designs, formulas and patents of domal wittol for about 154,700 euros gross (maximum price of 333,200 euros gross)

* Said the parties established that Global Cosmed Domal GmbH will be engaged in production of household chemicals so far carried out by domal wittol

* Said the assets are expected to be transferred to the company and its units on Oct. 21 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: