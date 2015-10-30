(Repeats to widen distribution with no changes)
By Chris Prentice
MEMPHIS, Tenn. Oct 30 A century ago, Front
Street, known as "The Street," in Memphis, Tennessee, was home
to the world's largest physical cash market for cotton, the king
of U.S. commodities.
Now, the revolving door to the trading floor - set up in the
aftermath of the U.S. Civil War that bustled with some 70
merchants and once littered with discarded cotton lint - is
chained shut.
The former trading hub a stone's throw from the Mississippi
river is now a museum, populated with artifacts like cotton
grading charts and a chalkboard for writing in the latest prices
from a time that has slipped away with advent of electronic
futures trading in New York and as India and China surpassed the
United States as the world's largest cotton producer.
Now, the U.S. market faces one of the biggest tests of its
centuries-old grip on global trade.
Intercontinental Exchange Inc launches on Monday its
first world cotton contract <0#WCT:> on ICE Futures U.S. that
will allow for delivery of cotton grown abroad in locations from
Brazil to Malaysia.
If successful, some industry sources expect the upstart
contract could supplant the U.S. benchmark <0#CT:> that has set
the price of T-shirts and socks made in Bangladesh to Vietnam
and affects the incomes of millions of farmers from China to
Egypt for almost 150 years.
Supporters of the launch say a global price is better suited
for textile industry customers that left the United States for
Asia in the 1990s.
"Everything has changed, except the futures market," said
Raymond Faus, head of Omnicotton Inc, which has offices in
Texas, Brazil and Australia. Faus said they plan to trade the
contract.
"This is trying to catch up with the change and give
everybody a better tool," he said.
For the handful of hold-outs that still work in offices in
the exchange building, the launch is the latest sign of Memphis'
diminishing influence on trade.
"The Exchange was a place, a set of rules, and a de facto
social institution," said Calvin Turley, 65, who has traded cash
fiber for over four decades.
Cotton heavyweights like Louis Dreyfus Commodities'
unit Allenberg Cotton Co and Cargill Inc
left the city for a nearby suburb.
Other major merchants like Ecom Trading, Noble Group
, and Olam International Ltd have set up shop
in Texas, the top-producing U.S. state, as acres in the
Mississippi Delta switched to better-paying crops like corn and
soybeans.
LONG AWAITED
The contract has been in the works for years after lobbying
by merchants who said the U.S. contract is out of date and
vulnerable to price-distorting squeezes.
The "flexibility for delivery of several growths in multiple
locations would make the world contract more representative of
world cash prices," said Mahesh Menon, cotton president at
Singapore-based Olam.
There are few alternatives to ICE's U.S. contract. Other
exchanges are in China and are off limits to uses outside the
country.
That has meant few hedging tools for the $41 billion worth
of cotton produced in the crop year that ended July 30, based on
average prices quoted by the International Cotton Advisory
Committee.
ICE Futures U.S. President and Chief Operating Officer Ben
Jackson said there has been broad-based support for the
contract, noting both the exchange and physical players have
made "significant investments" to get the contract off the
ground.
The main drawback of the existing contract is that only U.S.
cotton is deliverable to the exchange. Pressure for a new
contract gathered momentum in recent years after the turmoil
caused by whipsawing prices, bankruptcies and contract defaults
since 2009.
In 2001, part of the reason for soaring prices to records
not seen since 1871 was a drought wiped out much of the crop in
Texas.
Some worry the new product will rival the U.S. one, eroding
liquidity in one of ICE's smallest contract by liquidity.
Abroad, it has already garnered support.
"If everything goes well, in the next couple of years, we
believe the focus will shift to the world contract," said a
Chinese trader with a global firm.
Jackson said the exchange will offer a "fee holiday" for
three months to entice traders to the new contract, though it
may still be a challenge to lure money away from a deeply
entrenched benchmark that still enjoys the support of the U.S.
industry's biggest players.
John Mitchell, head of Choice Cotton which handles the
marketing for Alabama's Autauga Quality Cotton Association
co-operative, said he will continue to use the existing contract
for hedging needs. The group expects to market about 150,000 to
200,000 bales this year.
For many, the change is long overdue.
"Change is good. It's hard, but it's good and the industry
needs it," Faus of Omnicotton said.
(Additional reporting by Dominique Patton in Beijing and Luc
Cohen in New York; Editing by Josephine Mason and Lisa Shumaker)