NEW YORK, Nov 2 - IntercontinentalExchange Inc's new
world cotton contract <0#WCT:> debuted on Monday with just 21
contracts changing hands, giving merchants, mills and growers
their first alternative to pricing on the U.S.-only century-old
benchmark.
The world cotton contract for delivery in May 2016 on ICE
Futures U.S. settled at 71.23 cents a lb with the
equivalent of around 2,400 480-lb bales trading hands. That
represented a 7.47 cent premium over the May contract for U.S.
cotton.
That is tiny compared with the 95,300 bales traded in the
May U.S. cotton contract, while 11 million bales traded in the
most-active December contract.
The light volume came as the temporary lack of daily price
limits coupled with the absence of options trading left several
merchants concerned about the risks of trading a contract with
low liquidity in its early stages, traders said.
"Everyone's waiting for the other guy to go first," said Ron
Lawson, a partner at commodity investment firm Logic Advisors in
Sonoma, California.
"When there's a limit to how much you can bleed out, guys
will be a little less reluctant to take positions."
The first trade occurred at 11:03 a.m. EST (1603 GMT),
around 14 hours after the contract began trading, with five
contracts trading hands at a price of 72.27 cents a lb.
Trading opened at 9 p.m. EST on Sunday with a wide bid/ask
spread, with traders looking to buy at 69.61 cents a lb and
others looking to sell at 74.59 cents a lb.
That spread remained wide for the bulk of the trading
session, but narrowed considerably in the final hours of
trading, which Lawson said was a somewhat encouraging sign.
The contract had been in the works after years of lobbying
from merchants, who said depending on the U.S. contract as a
global benchmark meant the price was not representative of world
cash prices and left the contract vulnerable to squeezes.
ICE has been actively seeking to garner support from global
merchants, millers and bankers for the contract, which will
allow delivery of cotton from nine origins and will have global
delivery points better suited for customers in Asia's textile
industry.
If the contract can continue with relatively little
volatility, more commercial players and, ultimately, speculators
will begin to participate, said Louis Rose, independent cotton
trader and consultant with Risk Analytics in Memphis, Tennessee
"The volume will pick up, but it's not going to be
overnight," Rose said.
