April 6 Cotton futures settled lower for a third straight session on Wednesday in choppy trading as traders awaited export sales data due on Thursday. The market is waiting to see the export sales figures and the supply and demand report on Tuesday, said Rogers Varner, president of Varner Brokerage in Cleveland, Mississippi, adding that he doesn't see much activity until then. * The front-month May contract on ICE Futures U.S. settled down 0.15 cent, or 0.25 percent, at 58.75 cents per lb, after trading within a range of 58.65 and 59.28 cents a lb. * Total futures market volume fell by 3,027 to 22,995 lots. Data showed total open interest gained 2,572 to 222,515 contracts in the previous session. * The dollar index was down 0.16 percent. The Thomson Reuters CoreCommodity CRB Index, which tracks 19 commodities, was up 1.39 percent. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)