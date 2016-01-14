* ECB, BOJ, Riksbank all easing, yet currencies gain
* "Currency wars" become zero-sum game
* FX devaluations have diminishing effect on inflation
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Jan 14 Investors have become
acclimatised to developed economies trying to boost growth by
devaluing their currencies, taking away the one-way bets on
exchange rates such actions created in the recent past.
The Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank and Sweden's
Riksbank are all creating new money through asset-purchase
programmes, have interest rates below or close to zero, and are
expected to ease policy further in 2016.
Their aim is to weaken demand for their currencies and boost
inflation and growth as their exports become more competitive
and imports get pricier. But it is not working out as they hope.
Far from losing value, the yen hit a 4-1/2-month peak
against the dollar this week and the euro hit a 12-week high on
a trade-weighted basis. The Swedish crown is near
10-month highs versus the euro. <EURSEK=
This year might well be volatile, especially if the first
two weeks are anything to go by. But it looks unlikely to give
currency investors many clear, directional trades, in contrast
to recent years.
A 25 percent rally in the dollar in the nine months to March
2015, for example, delivered hefty returns for investors who had
bought it against pretty much any major currency.
Even though the U.S. Federal Reserve has just raised rates
and is expected to hike at least twice more in 2016, its rally
is not thought to have much further to run.
In all, 43 central banks eased policy in 2015. If everyone
is fighting, central bank "currency wars" effectively become a
zero-sum game.
"Central banks' mandates are almost becoming mutually
exclusive," said BNY Mellon FX strategist Neil Mellor, in
London. "It's a staggering situation when you've got a negative
deposit rate and you can still see your currency appreciate."
NO MORE "SHOCK AND AWE"?
Market turmoil is also muddying the waters. Investors are
turning towards safe havens such as the yen, rattled by sliding
shares and a weakening currency in China as well as geopolitical
threats such as the rift between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
The Japanese currency recorded its best weekly performance
since August 2013 last week, and speculators held more long than
short positions on the yen for the first time in more than three
years, meaning they expect it to strengthen.
Expectations for the extent of monetary loosening that
central banks are willing to undertake have increased too,
making the bar much higher for surprising markets.
In the 12 months after the U.S. Federal Reserve introduced
its asset-purchasing quantitative easing (QE) programme in late
2008, creating a global wave of competitive devaluations, the
dollar fell 15 percent on a trade-weighted basis. But
with the Fed's "QE2" in 2010, it strengthened.
Similarly, in the year after Shinzo Abe came into power in
Japan in late 2012, promising massive stimulus to prop up the
economy and boost inflation, the yen fell 20 percent against the
dollar. But in the year after the BOJ expanded QE in
October 2014, the yen's fall was just 10 percent.
The ECB expanded an already aggressive easing package last
month: it cut its deposit rate to a record low of -0.3 percent
and increased the size of its bond-buying programme to almost
1.5 trillion euros ($1.6 trillion).
But having expected a bigger rate cut and an even greater
expansion of QE, investors were left unimpressed. The euro
surged by 4 U.S. cents, its biggest daily rise in seven years.reut.rs/1ni5Z33
"Central banks have reached a point of diminishing returns
to their unconventional policies...(and) can no longer 'shock
and awe' the markets," said London-based hedge fund SLJ Macro
Partners' founder Stephen Jen, who specialises in FX investment.
DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD
Jen says too that many currencies that were considered
overvalued a few years ago, such as the yen and euro, have now
fallen considerably, helping make 2016 "not as clean a story as
the last three years". Against the dollar, the yen is down a
third since early 2012, while the euro has fallen by around a
quarter since mid-2014.
This year the greenback is expected to rise only around 3
percent against a basket of major currencies. The euro is
forecast to weaken only to about $1.03, from $1.09 currently,
with many banks having abandoned their calls for it to fall to
parity with the dollar.
Not only are central bank policies having less effect on
their currencies, but the impact those exchange rates have on
inflation and exports has also waned.
According to the World Bank, currency devaluations are
around half as effective at boosting exports as they were two
decades ago, because of the growth of global supply chains: many
parts of a finished exported product have to be imported, making
a weak currency a double-edged sword.
Danske Bank strategist Stefan Mellin, in Stockholm, says the
correlation between exchange rates and inflation has grown
weaker over the years, while that between commodities and
inflation has risen.
The Riksbank gave its governor powers last week to intervene
to weaken the currency in a desperate attempt to push up
inflation, but critics say any effort to weaken the crown is
likely to be futile. A Reuters poll this month found strategists
expect the currency to strengthen further.
"The great competitive devaluation game...has become more
uncertain," Amundi Chief Investment Officer Pascal Blanque said
at a Reuters investment summit in November. "The bulk of simple
directional impacts in the West is behind us."
($1 = 0.9227 Euros)
(Graphic by Vincent Flasseur; Editing by Nigel Stephenson and
Philippa Fletcher)