BRIEF-Investor Advent raises 58.5 mln stg from DFS Furniture stake sale -bookrunner
* Berenberg - advent international corporation ("advent" or "seller") announces that it has completed sale of its remaining interest in dfs furniture plc
DUBAI, Sept 15 Kuwait's Global Investment House asked creditors to delay principal repayments on debt due in December, it said on Thursday, as part of a move to renegotiate a $1.7 billion restructuring agreement.
The investment firm also asked to defer an increase in the rate of interest, starting in December, and waive or defer certain covenants applicable to Global under its debt arrangements.
The existing restructuring, which Global agreed with 53 local and international banks in 2009, set a tough timetable for the firm.
(Reporting by Eman Goma; Editing by Amran Abocar)
* Gpe sells rathbone square, w1 for £435 million and proposes to return profit of £110 million to shareholders
MADRID, Feb 10 Spain's Telefonica has received several offers for a stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius, the telecoms company said in a statement on Friday, adding it was negotiating and analysing the different options available.