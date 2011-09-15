DUBAI, Sept 15 Kuwait's Global Investment House asked creditors to delay principal repayments on debt due in December, it said on Thursday, as part of a move to renegotiate a $1.7 billion restructuring agreement.

The investment firm also asked to defer an increase in the rate of interest, starting in December, and waive or defer certain covenants applicable to Global under its debt arrangements.

The existing restructuring, which Global agreed with 53 local and international banks in 2009, set a tough timetable for the firm.

