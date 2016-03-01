(Corrects year in paragraph six to 2016 from 2015; repeats to
By Marc Jones
LONDON, March 1 The United States, China, Brazil
and India are expected to keep world government debt rising this
year, Standard and Poor's said on Monday, despite a small
reduction in the annual global borrowing bill.
The rating agency released a new report saying the stock of
global government debt was expected to rise 2 percent to $42.4
trillion, with new borrowing of $6.7 trillion set to continue to
outstrip the amounts being repaid.
A number of major countries are behind the underlying trend.
U.S. borrowing is expected to increase 8 percent or $163
billion year-on-year, while world number two economy China is
forecast to ramp its borrowing 18 percent or $51 billion.
The rise in China and in the likes of Brazil and India is
set to drive year-on-year emerging market borrowing up 9.4
percent or $587 billion and lift the total EM total debt stock
to $6.8 trillion by the end of the year.
S&P said it saw the biggest absolute increase in annual
borrowing in Brazil, which it expects will borrow $14 billion
more in 2016 an increase of 8 percent.
Poland and India are both forecast to see $12 billion
increases which is an 38 percent rise for the former and 8
percent increase for the latter.
In contrast, Japan, the euro zone and others such as Canada,
the UK, Mexico and Ukraine are expected to see year-on-year
drops in headline borrowing numbers.
The euro zone is expected to see a near 6 percent drop,
although its overall debt stock will also continue to creep up
to just over 7 trillion euros as its countries borrow more than
they repay.
Globally annual issuance is forecast to dip to $6.745
trillion from $6.899 trillion in 2015, though with $4.9 trillion
maturing, the $1.7 trillion 'net' increase will keep the overall
debt stock rising.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Ralph Boulton)