LONDON, April 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - There is no
need for concern over the long list of new U.N. development
goals and the even longer list of indicators as they are
essential for measuring progress, international charity WaterAid
said.
The current draft document, produced after formal
discussions, panels and U.N. working group meetings, includes 17
goals and 169 targets such as ending hunger, combating climate
change and ensuring access to safe water.
Critics say the list, designed to replace the eight
Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) that expire this year, is
too unwieldy to be effective, too costly to monitor and will be
hard to measure because of a lack of data in many countries.
"Progress is made when you're paying attention to the
indicators of success. If there's no way of measuring progress
it's less likely that you actually make (it)," WaterAid policy
analyst Tim Brewer told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"The idea that we should cut indicators just to keep the
list short, that's prioritising the wrong thing."
Brewer contested the argument that measuring the goals
through so many indicators would be too difficult for developing
countries, forcing them to focus too much on monitoring rather
than progress, arguing that many countries already gather the
data.
"Countries already monitor ... more indicators than are
implied by the goals and most of what is implied by the goals
either is already measured or needs to be measured for the
country priorities to move forward," he said.
During the period in which the MDGs were being pursued,
several countries demanded additional indicators to help them
measure progress, Brewer said.
Some countries, like Pakistan, Rwanda, India and Ethiopia,
even have their own goals, which they aim to achieve before the
new development deadline in 2030, he added.
HOSPITALS NEED WATER
Simplifying the list of indicators would create the risk of
missing out some targets meant to be reached on the way to
achieving some of the goals, Brewer said.
If the indicator for the water goal focused only on
improving access to water at people's homes, it would miss out
on improving access in health centres and schools, he said.
"To have hospitals that don't have clean water and where
people are not able to use hygienic sanitation ... the problem
is obvious, isn't it?" he said.
World leaders are due to adopt a set of new development
objectives for the next 15 years at a U.N. summit in September.
(Reporting By Magdalena Mis; Editing by Tim Pearce)