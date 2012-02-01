* China official PMI unexpectedly shows expansion
* Shocks fall in South Korea exports
* Taiwan PMI shows eighth straight monthly contraction
* India PMI shows expansion strongest in 8 months
* Asia policymakers under pressure to support growth
By Anooja Debnath
SINGAPORE, Feb 1 Crumbling demand from
Europe restrained Asia's export-powered economies in January,
data released on Wednesday showed, putting pressure on
policymakers to shore up domestic growth to counter the drag
from abroad.
China's factory activity picked up modestly, the
government's purchasing managers' index showed, but new export
orders fell sharply from December and the country's finance
minister said exporters faced "increasing difficulties."
The official PMI for China inched up to 50.5 in January from
the previous reading of 50.3, barely making it above the 50
level that separates expansion from contraction, as the world's
second-largest economy feels the chills from Europe's debt
troubles.
"As the external demand is now fading clearly, Chinese
exporters are facing increasing difficulties," China's Finance
Minister Xie Xuren said in remarks on Wednesday.
Asia's export-reliant countries remain on the edge as the
euro zone muddles through a messy sovereign debt crisis that
threatens to tip the region into a recession. Europe is the
biggest trading partner for many Asian economies, including
China.
Data due later on Wednesday is expected to show the euro
zone's factory activity contracted in January for a sixth
straight month. A similar poll on U.S. factory activity is
expected to show manufacturing picked up in January.
In South Korea, exports posted a shocking 6.6 percent drop
from a year earlier in January, far worse than the 0.7 percent
increase that economists polled by Reuters had predicted. Its
exports to the European Union tumbled 45 percent in the first 20
days compared with the same period a year earlier.
South Korea's manufacturing sector activity and new export
orders both shrank for a sixth straight month in January, the
longest losing streak in three years.
In Taiwan, faltering exports bit into factory activity which
shrunk for the eight straight month. The index rose to 48.9 in
January from 47.1 in December.
"Taiwan's manufacturers are still struggling, but the
deterioration of operational conditions they face is
stabilising," said Donna Kwok, economist at HSBC.
"It is still too early to declare Taiwan immune from
faltering European demand."
Hong Kong's government unveiled more than $10 billion in
budget measures on Wednesday to support its economy. The
territory's currency is pegged to the U.S. dollar, so it has no
real monetary policy room to support its economy.
India bucked the gloomy trend, with factory activity growing
at its fastest pace in eight months. Unlike most of its Asian
peers, India's economy is primarily driven by domestic factors
and it is far less exposed to flagging export demand.
The PMI reading of 57.5 in January, marking almost three
years of expansion in the manufacturing sector, brought some
cheer to an economy hurt by monetary policy tightening and the
government's policy paralysis.
Analysts have cut their forecasts for the Indian economy and
now expect it to grow at its slowest pace in two years in the
2011/12 fiscal year, a Reuters poll showed. The economy grew 6.9
percent in the quarter ended September 2011.
NO MAJOR POLICY SHIFTS
The factory activity index figures out of Asia underscore
the region's vulnerability to the crisis in Europe and the need
for policymakers to shield their economies by boosting domestic
demand.
China's economy faces risks in 2012, as weakening external
demand cuts into exports growth, China's Xie said.
"It is necessary and also possible for us to continue to
implement a proactive fiscal policy," he said.
Xie said that his ministry would provide more fiscal support
to small-to medium-sized enterprises and step up efforts to cut
taxes for some selected sectors to restructure the economy away
from exports and towards domestic consumption.
China's economy grew at its weakest pace in 2-1/2 years in
the latest quarter and might head for an even sharper slowdown
in coming months. Xie said inflationary pressures in China
remain strong, an indication that policymakers are unlikely to
drastically ease policy any time soon.
In South Korea, still-elevated inflation at a time when
Asia's fourth-largest economy is weakening leaves the country's
central bank with little room to change its interest rate policy
for the next several months.
The Bank of Korea's head of inflation research team, Lee
Jae-rang, told Reuters it was premature for the authorities to
be complacent about inflation, adding pressures will remain high
for the time being.
In India, the survey also showed price pressures remained
firmly in place as input costs grew at a faster pace than in
December.
"These numbers suggest it's premature for the RBI to cut
policy rates and that they have to await evidence of a
significant and sustained decline in inflation and/or further
materialisation of down side risks to growth before they can
roll out rate cuts," said Leif Eskesen, economist at HSBC.
