LONDON, June 28 Central banks with inflation targets are at growing risk of policy errors because they are struggling to adequately understand what drives inflation, the Bank for International Settlements said on Sunday.

The warning from the "central banks' central bank" comes half-way through a year in which 29 monetary authorities around the world have eased policy to support growth, counter the threat of deflation, or both.

Many central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England, have specific annual inflation goals over specific time horizons which they use to determine policy, to a greater or lesser extent.

But shifts in domestic and global pricing pressures, inflation expectations and wage trends, and the struggle policymakers face in understanding these changes, mean this orthodoxy is coming under increasing scrutiny.

Nearly eight years after the global financial crisis, global interest rates have never been lower. Many major central banks are still in a "zero interest rate policy" world.

"Various inflation drivers have been shaping the inflation process in ways that at times have been difficult to fully understand. The heightened uncertainty has naturally carried over to inflation forecasting," the Switzerland-based BIS said.

"The uncertainties inevitably complicate policy, especially in frameworks that are tightly defined around inflation targets over short horizons."

The report said that the pass-through of commodity prices and exchange rates to inflation is well-understood, but these twin influences are not as strong as they were in the 1970s.

Similarly, wages play less of a role in determining inflation now thanks to automation, globalisation and a move away from linking pay deals to price indexes.

The report also acknowledged an "incomplete" understanding of inflation expectations, saying that measuring these is subject to "considerable uncertainty".

It is also hard to estimate economic spare capacity, another traditional pointer for central bank policy.

Overall, inflation is now at the mercy of global influences much more than domestic factors, complicating policymakers' ability to accurately decide what path to follow and what measures to take.

"Uncertainty about the link between inflation and domestic spare capacity suggests greater risks for monetary policymaking," BIS said in its 85th annual report.

"Central banks may miscalibrate their policy if they place too much weight on past correlations that underestimate the role of global factors." (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)