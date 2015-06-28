By Jamie McGeever
| LONDON, June 28
LONDON, June 28 Central banks with inflation
targets are at growing risk of policy errors because they are
struggling to adequately understand what drives inflation, the
Bank for International Settlements said on Sunday.
The warning from the "central banks' central bank" comes
half-way through a year in which 29 monetary authorities around
the world have eased policy to support growth, counter the
threat of deflation, or both.
Many central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve,
European Central Bank and Bank of England, have specific annual
inflation goals over specific time horizons which they use to
determine policy, to a greater or lesser extent.
But shifts in domestic and global pricing pressures,
inflation expectations and wage trends, and the struggle
policymakers face in understanding these changes, mean this
orthodoxy is coming under increasing scrutiny.
Nearly eight years after the global financial crisis, global
interest rates have never been lower. Many major central banks
are still in a "zero interest rate policy" world.
"Various inflation drivers have been shaping the inflation
process in ways that at times have been difficult to fully
understand. The heightened uncertainty has naturally carried
over to inflation forecasting," the Switzerland-based BIS said.
"The uncertainties inevitably complicate policy,
especially in frameworks that are tightly defined around
inflation targets over short horizons."
The report said that the pass-through of commodity prices
and exchange rates to inflation is well-understood, but these
twin influences are not as strong as they were in the 1970s.
Similarly, wages play less of a role in determining
inflation now thanks to automation, globalisation and a move
away from linking pay deals to price indexes.
The report also acknowledged an "incomplete" understanding
of inflation expectations, saying that measuring these is
subject to "considerable uncertainty".
It is also hard to estimate economic spare capacity, another
traditional pointer for central bank policy.
Overall, inflation is now at the mercy of global influences
much more than domestic factors, complicating policymakers'
ability to accurately decide what path to follow and what
measures to take.
"Uncertainty about the link between inflation and domestic
spare capacity suggests greater risks for monetary
policymaking," BIS said in its 85th annual report.
"Central banks may miscalibrate their policy if they place
too much weight on past correlations that underestimate
the role of global factors."
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)