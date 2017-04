S.Korea won, stocks slump to multi-week lows on geopolitical risk

* Trump/Abe response to N.Korea missile causes concern * Won likely to rebound after Trump-Xi meeting -analyst * Foreign investors continue selling shares SEOUL, April 6 The South Korean won and shares tumbled to the lowest in about three weeks early on Thursday after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed that North Korea's missile launch was a "serious threat," sparking geopolitical anxieties in the market.