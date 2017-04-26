By Jeremy Gaunt
| LONDON, April 26
LONDON, April 26 More than a third of Europeans
and Americans would be happy to go without cash and rely on
electronic forms of payment if they could, and at least 20
percent already pretty much do so, a study showed on Wednesday.
The study, which was conducted in 13 European countries, the
United States and Australia, also found that in many places
where cash is most used, people are among the keenest to ditch
it.
Overall, 34 percent of respondents in Europe and 38 percent
in the United States said they would be willing to go cash-free,
according to the survey conducted by Ipsos for the ING bank
website eZonomics.
Twenty-one percent and 34 percent in Europe and the United
States, respectively, said they already rarely use cash.
The trend was also clear. More than half of the European
respondents said they had used less cash in the past 12 months
than previously and 78 percent said they expected to use it even
less over the coming 12 months.
Payment systems such as contactless cards and mobile-phone
digital wallets have become so prevalent the issue has become
political in some countries.
Cash-loving Germans, for example, have been concerned that a
move by the European Central Bank to phase out the 500 euro note
by the end of next year is the start of a slippery slope.
Germany is one of the countries that uses cash the most. The
ING survey showed only 10 percent of Germans saying they rarely
use cash, compared, for example, with 33 percent and 35 percent,
respectively, in neighbours Poland and France.
The survey also showed that, in general, countries where
cash is much in use were most likely to want to go cashless.
Only 19 percent of Italians said they rarely used cash but
41 percent said they would be willing to go cash. There was a
similar trend in Turkey, Romania, the Czech Republic, Spain and
even Germany.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)