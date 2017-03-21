FOREX-Dollar firms on upbeat data, yen down as BOJ keeps policy steady
LONDON, March 21 Singapore topped the Economist Intelligence Unit's twice-yearly list of the world's most expensive cities. Here is the ranking for the most expensive and cheapest cities:
MOST EXPENSIVE
1) Singapore
2) Hong Kong
3) Zurich
4) Tokyo
5) Osaka
6) Seoul
7=)Geneva
7=)Paris
9=)New York
9=)Copenhagen
LEAST EXPENSIVE
124=)New Delhi
124=)Bucharest
124=)Kiev
127=)Mumbai
127=)Chennai
127=)Algiers
130) Karachi
131) Bangalore (Bengalaru)
132) Lagos
133) Almaty
Source: Economist Intelligence Unit (Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
TOKYO, June 16 The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Friday and offered a more upbeat view on private consumption and overseas economies, signalling its confidence that the recovery was gaining momentum.