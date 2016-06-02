ROME, June 2 World food prices rose for the fourth straight month in May, as prices increased for all main food commodities except vegetable oils, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 155.8 points in May against 152.5 points the month before.

The 2.1 percent rise marks the fourth consecutive monthly increase on the index after it hit a near seven-year low in January. (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Steve Scherer)