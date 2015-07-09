ROME, July 9 Global food prices fell in June, continuing an almost uninterrupted slide since April 2014, led by falling dairy and sugar prices, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, averaged 165.1 points in June, down 1.5 points or 0.9 percent from May.

May's reading had been the lowest on the index since September 2009.

FAO said world cereal production would be "good" in 2015, forecasting overall output at 2.527 billion tonnes, fractionally above a forecast made in May, but still 1.1 percent below last year's record harvest.

