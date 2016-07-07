UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ROME, July 7 World food prices rose for the fifth month in a row in June, led by a surge in the sugar price and increases for most other food commodities, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.
The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 163.4 points in June against a revised 156.7 points the month before.
The index was only one percent below June last year, and the 4.2 percent gain from May was its biggest monthly increase in the past four years, FAO said. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources