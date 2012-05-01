* U.S. ISM factory PMI climbs to 54.8, beats expectations
* China official PMI rises to 53.3, a 13-month high
* British manufacturing nearly flat
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, May 1 The global economic recovery
appeared on track in April as the pace of growth in American and
Chinese manufacturing picked up, shrugging off headwinds from
the European debt crisis.
The private Institute for Supply Management said on Tuesday
its index of U.S. national factory activity rose to 54.8 last
month, beating expectations.
Growth in the U.S. economy cooled in the first three months
of the year, raising concerns the recovery from the 2007-2009
recession was entering a bumpy patch.
Tuesday's data allayed some of those worries, and an
increase in the ISM's employment index raised hopes a report on
Friday would show strong job creation last month in the United
States.
"ISM suggests there's no real reason to get too concerned
about the path of the U.S. economy at this point," said Nick
Bennenbroek, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo.
Separately, China's official purchasing managers' index rose
to 53.3 during in April. That was a smaller gain than expected
but still left the index at a 13-month high.
In both indexes, a reading above 50 means the manufacturing
sector is expanding.
The simmering euro-zone debt crisis has loomed over the
global economy for the last several years, threatening demand
for goods made everywhere from China and the United States to
countries across Latin America.
The survey data on Tuesday suggested that danger was still
at arm's length. In China, the PMI survey's new export orders
index edged up to 52.2. In the United States, the ISM index for
exports jumped to 59.
Another report showed the pace of growth in Canadian
manufacturing advanced last month at its strongest rate of the
year.
Britain has not been so lucky. British manufacturing output
barely grew at all in April, with the composite Markit/CIPS
Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index falling to 50.5. The
drop raised the risk of a longer recession in Britain.
Australian economic growth has also disappointed and the
country's central bank cut interest rates by a surprisingly
aggressive half a point on Tuesday.
The U.S. factory data helped lift global stock prices and
the U.S. dollar. U.S. crude oil futures also turned higher after
the data on bets of faster economic growth.
"We may be coming out of this little bit of a lull that
manufacturing has had here over the last couple of months,"
said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at Oakbrook
Investments in Lisle, Illinois.
In Beijing, the Chinese data suggests its economy, the
world's second largest after the United States, appears to be
finding some footing after growth slowed in the first three
months of the year for the fifth consecutive quarter.
Credit has tightened in China as it tries to rein in
inflation. But there are signs the availability of loans is
improving.
"Policymakers continue to grapple with the challenge of
loosening enough to prevent a sharp slowdown, but not loosening
too much and sparking an inflationary spiral," said Alastair
Thornton, analyst at IHS Global Insight.
