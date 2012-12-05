* Eurozone Composite PMI rises to 46.5 in November -Markit
* U.S. service sector growth accelerates -ISM
* Global economic activity at eight-month high -JPMorgan
By Andy Bruce and Jason Lange
LONDON/WASHINGTON, Dec 5 The euro zone's
economic downturn appeared to ease slightly in November, while
U.S. and worldwide data provided indications that the chill that
has gripped the global economy is improving.
Survey compiler Markit said on Wednesday its Eurozone
Composite PMI, which gauges business activity across thousands
of companies in the 17-nation currency bloc, rose last month to
a reading of 46.5 from 45.7 in October.
That marks a big improvement from a preliminary reading
released 10 days ago, but there are few signs the region will
emerge from recession any time soon. A reading below 50
indicates contraction.
Europe's recession, which began in the second quarter, has
dragged on the world's economic output, hitting exporters from
Shanghai to Los Angeles.
Wednesday's data, however, gave some hopeful signs for the
broader global economy.
"Although global GDP growth remains muted, the latest PMI
data are at least showing positive signs in the service sector,"
said David Hensley, economist at JPMorgan.
JPMorgan said its All-Industry Output Index, a gauge of
activity across the world in private factories and services, hit
an eight-month high in November of 53.7, rising from 51.0 in
October.
MORE PAIN AHEAD
Europe's struggle with its sovereign debt crisis has led to
a credit crunch in the region, and economic output contracted in
the second and third quarters.
In November, the biggest drags on regional economic activity
came from France, Spain and Italy, Markit said. Germany
performed better.
Markit said the readings still pointed to a deepening of the
euro zone's recession during the last three months of this year.
Many economists expect the recession to stretch into early 2013.
"We see no signs of improvement that suggest that the (euro
zone) economy might recover any time soon. Further contraction
in GDP remains our baseline scenario at least until Q1 2013,"
said Annalisa Piazza, economist at Newedge Strategy in London.
Growth in China's services sector slowed in November as
lackluster growth in new orders and a surge of recent hires
reduced work backlogs.
The HSBC Purchasing Managers Index for China's services
sector released showed the index slipped to 52.1 in November
from October's 53.5, as sales prices continued to fall despite a
rise in input prices.
STRENGTH IN SERVICES
The U.S. economy, while a relative bright spot on the global
stage, has also struggled with flagging business confidence due
to the risk of a renewed recession next year.
U.S. factory output has looked shaky in recent months due to
weaker export demand and a softening of business investment
plans.
In November, the pace of growth in the U.S. services sector
increased slightly as a rise in new orders and business activity
helped offset a fall in employment and prices.
The Institute for Supply Management said its services index
rose to 54.7 last month from 54.2 in October. The ISM reading
topped economists' forecasts for growth of 53.5, according to a
Reuters survey.
"The much larger service side of the U.S. economy remains
relatively healthy," said Joseph Trevisani, a market strategist
at Worldwide Markets in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. "It has so
far avoided the contraction in manufacturing."
The ISM factory index on Monday showed an unexpected drop in
activity in November. The index also pointed to contraction
during the summer of this year, but in November was at its
weakest since 2009.