By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 5 Service sectors around the
globe mostly strengthened last month with Germany leading the
way, although harsh winter weather put a damper on the massive
U.S. non-manufacturing sector.
The news of global services expansion came in contrast to
recent reads on manufacturing growth, which indicated a rebound
in the U.S. while Europe and Asia eased.
In the United States, growth in the services sector eased to
its slowest pace since February 2010, according to the Institute
for Supply Management.
Overall, the data added to evidence the global economy was
slowly recovering, though the strength was not consistent among
regions or sectors.
"The underlying momentum in the economy remains favorable,
and we look for the pace of growth to rebound meaningfully in
the coming months as the drag on activity from the unseasonably
cold weather abates," said Millan Mulraine, deputy chief
economist at TD Securities in New York.
Euro zone businesses enjoyed their fastest growth rate in
non-manufacturing services in more than 2-1/2 years in February,
boosted by Germany, though Britain's Purchasing Managers Index
dipped but remained positive.
In Asia, activity in China's services industry ticked up
from a 2-1/2-year low in January, confirming separate data
showing a pick-up in services even as manufacturing activity
slows.
The gulf between expansion in Germany, Europe's biggest
economy, and the decline in No. 2 France has only been wider
once in the 16-year history of the surveys.
Germany's composite PMI, a measure of both services and
manufacturing, soared to a 33-month high but France's fell
further below the break-even mark for contraction, where it has
languished for most of the past two years. Italy and Spain, the
third- and fourth-biggest economies in the bloc, both had robust
growth.
Still, Markit's final Eurozone Composite Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI), which gauges business activity across
thousands of companies and is considered a good guide to
economic health, was revised up to 53.3 from an initial flash
reading of 52.7.
That was the eighth month above the 50 mark that denotes
growth. Markit said the surveys suggest the euro zone economy
was on course to grow 0.4-0.5 percent this quarter, more than
the 0.3 percent growth predicted in a Reuters poll last month.
It would be the fastest quarterly expansion in three years.
Wednesday's rise in China's services PMI, calculated by
HSBC, tallied with the official non-manufacturing PMI, released
earlier in the week, which showed activity at a three-month high
and contrasted with two surveys that showed manufacturing
activity slowed in the month.
While the U.S. ISM services index remained in expansion
territory for a 50th straight month, the employment index
contracted for the first time since December 2011.
Another read on services, from financial data firm Markit,
also pointed to slowing growth in February, though Markit's
final take on services was better than the preliminary read
released last month.
Both the ISM and Markit reports pinned the weakness to
unusually harsh weather in the month, rather than worsening
fundamentals. Chris Williamson, chief economist at Markit, said
the rate of growth was estimated to have held steady from
January when excluding those that cited the weather as a reason
for slack demand.
"There are therefore strong grounds to believe that the
underlying health of the economy remains sound and that growth
will pick up again," he said in a statement.
MORE HIRING
Services firms in the 18-member euro zone took on more
workers for only the second time in more than two years while
British companies hired staff at the fastest pace in the 16-year
history of the survey.
Unemployment in the euro zone remained stuck near record
highs in January but the British rate has fallen rapidly in the
last six months.
The data will provide some cheer to both the European
Central Bank and Bank of England which will announce their
latest policy decisions on Thursday.
Both have slashed borrowing costs to record lows to spur
growth and the BoE is widely expected to be the first major
central bank to raise rates, albeit not until the second quarter
of next year.
The BoE was forced to revamp its guidance last month a mere
six months after it tied monetary policy to joblessness after
unemployment fell to within a whisker of its 7 percent target.
It now focuses on 18 separate measures of data, including
spare capacity in Britain's economy, business surveys and the
number of hours worked, in order to gauge the right time to
start raising rates.
"For the Bank of England, increasing evidence of a
tightening labor market will further heat up the debate about
when to start withdrawing monetary stimulus," said Christian
Schulz, senior economist at Berenberg bank.