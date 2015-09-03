* Global manufacturing and service activity steady in August
* U.S. Aug service sector PMI at highest since May
* Euro zone August composite PMI at four-year high
* Japan service sector expands at fastest in two years
* Services PMI momentum: link.reuters.com/vut72w
* European PMIs: link.reuters.com/suw32w
By Jonathan Cable and Clive McKeef
LONDON/NEW YORK, Sept 3 Global manufacturing and
service sector activity expanded in August at the same pace as
in July, with both the U.S. and euro zone doing better than
Asia, according to purchasing manager surveys.
"Scratching beneath the headline numbers, however, reveals
an ongoing disparity between the relatively strong performance
of the developed nations whereas growth in the emerging markets
is quite weak," said David Hensley, a director at JPMorgan.
JPMorgan's Global All-Industry Output Index, produced with
private data vendor Markit, held steady at July's 53.7 last
month and has been above the 50 mark that divides growth from
contraction since October 2012.
Markit's global service sector purchasing managers index
(PMI) rose to 54.4 in August from 54.1 in July, though on
Tuesday the world manufacturing PMI expanded at its weakest pace
in just over two years last month.
"The trend in key regions such as Asia will need to improve
if global growth in 2015 is to exceed its 2014 outcome," Hensley
said.
The global PMIs combine survey data from countries including
the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and
Russia.
U.S. SERVICE SECTOR EXPANDS
In regional data, U.S. service sector growth in August
reached its highest level since May, signaling good
third-quarter economic growth.
Markit's final service sector PMI for August improved to
56.1 from 55.7 in July, but average prices charged by U.S.
service businesses fell to end 25 straight months of increases.
"Inflationary pressures have abated, which will help the
argument that interest rate hikes can be delayed," said Chris
Williamson, Markit's chief economist.
An alternative survey from the U.S. Institute of Supply
Management (ISM) also showed service sector growth remained
robust during August but was off a 10-year peak reached in July.
The ISM service sector PMI fell to 59 last month from 60.3 in
July.
Elsewhere in the Americas, activity in Brazil's services
sector fell for the sixth straight month in August, but
contracted at a slower pace than in July, according to
HSBC/Markit.
The more modest contraction, combined with a downturn in the
manufacturing sector, lifted HSBC's Composite PMI to 44.8 in
August from 40.8 in July, but nevertheless suggested Brazil's
recession may have deepened in recent months.
"This bodes ill for the Brazilian economy, which will likely
see further declines in activity in upcoming months," said
Pollyanna De Lima, an economist with Markit.
EURO ZONE PICTURE BRIGHTER
Business activity in the euro zone accelerated at its
fastest pace in more than four years in August, according to
surveys that highlighted a divergence between laggard France and
the other big economies in the currency bloc.
While generally upbeat, the set of surveys still point only
to modest third-quarter economic growth growth of about 0.4
percent in July-September, according to Markit.
"The upwards momentum that the euro zone economy had has
started to fizzle out, and growth no longer seems to be
accelerating," said Nick Kounis, head of macro and markets
research at ABN AMRO.
Markit's euro zone service sector PMI rose to 54.4 from
July's 54.0, after the manufacturing PMI, released on Tuesday,
dipped to 52.3 from 52.4.
Markit's final August Composite Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) rose to 54.3, its highest level since May 2011. It has now
been above 50 since July 2013.
Italian firms had their best performance since early 2011
and German growth strengthened. It was a different story in
France, the bloc's second biggest economy, where the composite
PMI slumped to its lowest since the start of the year.
On Thursday the European Central Bank cut its growth and
inflation forecasts, warning of possible further trouble from
China. At the same time, the euro zone central bank pledged to
beef up or prolong its economic stimulus if needed, which helped
global stock markets rally.
August was disappointing for the British economy too with
the Markit/CIPS PMI for the service sector recording its weakest
growth since May 2013, just as the Bank of England is
considering when to start to raise interest rates.
"Let's face it, August was not a pretty month and a number
of downside events will have weighed down on business sentiment
and activity," said Kallum Pickering at Berenberg Bank.
JAPAN IMPROVES, CHINA STILL A WORRY
Activity in Japan's services sector expanded at the fastest
pace in almost two years in August, easing concerns about
economic growth after disappointing industrial production and
household spending data for July.
The Markit/Nikkei Japan Services PMI which rose to 53.7, the
highest since October 2013, from 51.2 in July.
Japan's economy contracted in April-June as exports and
consumer spending weakened. The government is counting on a
return to growth in the current quarter to fulfil its pledge to
revitalise the economy.
India's service sector grew for a second month in August,
keeping pressure on the central bank for another rate cut to
bolster a slowing economy. India's Nikkei/Markit services PMI
rose to 51.8 in August from 50.8.
Economists remain concerned about China, where PMI data
earlier this week from Ciaxin/Markit showed activity in both the
manufacturing and service sectors slowing. Chinese stock
markets, the source of much of the global volatility in recent
weeks, were closed for a two-day holiday starting Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Mike Connor in New York, Brad Haynes
in Brazil, Aaradhana Ramesh in Bengaluru, and Stanley White in
Tokyo; editing by Chizu Nomiyama)