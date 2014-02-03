* European factories start 2014 strong
* China stutters and France shrinks again
* U.S. factory growth slows, new orders plunge
By Jonathan Cable and Steven C. Johnson
LONDON/NEW YORK, Feb 3 Slower growth in the
Chinese and U.S. factory sectors raised worries about global
growth on Monday, even though European manufacturers enjoyed a
solid start to the year.
Data showed growth in China's manufacturing sector slowed to
a six-month low, while its service sector grew at its slowest
pace in five years.
That could increase worries that weaker growth in Asia's
economic powerhouse could spell trouble for markets and the
world economy. Worries about Chinese growth were factors behind
the recent selloff in emerging market assets, as many countries
depend on Chinese demand for exported goods.
U.S. manufacturing grew at a substantially slower pace last
month as new order growth plunged the most in 33 years, although
some economists said extremely cold winter weather was partly
responsible.
"The data was very weak across the board. It's hard to find
any good news in there. It looks like a general slowdown, though
you don't know how much of this is weather related," said Paul
Zemsky, head of asset allocation at ING Investment Management in
New York.
Markets were weak, with global equity indexes falling,
driving investors to safe-haven assets like U.S. government
debt. The U.S. stock market hit a low not reached since
November.
Euro zone factories had their best month since mid-2011 and
increased jobs for the first time in two years - a welcome sign
for a region where unemployment remained at record highs.
The fall in the U.S. Institute for Supply Management's index
of national factory activity to 51.3 - its lowest since May -
was its second straight decline. But most economists continue to
see the United States outpacing other developed countries in
2014.
"This, in combination with possible paybacks from sharp
inventory and export gains in the fourth quarter might mean that
the U.S. economy has temporarily lost some momentum at the turn
of the year," said Harm Bandholz, chief U.S. economist at
UniCredit Research. "But, if anything, that will only be a brief
blip."
A separate report from Markit showed manufacturing grew more
slowly in January after hitting an 11-month high in December.
Reports on January car sales from U.S. automakers also pointed
to a loss in momentum.
Analysts were most encouraged by developments in Europe,
where Markit's final Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index rose to 54.0 last month, comfortably ahead of December's
52.7. The last time it was higher was in May 2011.
"The major area of uncertainty over the last few years has
been the euro area, but the latest PMI numbers tend to confirm
(it)... is on a gentle recovery path with the periphery gaining
encouraging momentum as well," said Philip Shaw at Investec.
The gain was led by a sharp pick-up in Germany and a revival
among the states on the region's periphery, though France, the
bloc's second-biggest economy, remained a drag on the region.
Factories increased employment to meet demand, providing
some cheer to policymakers after data on Friday showed
unemployment across the bloc held near a record high of 12
percent for the third straight month in December.
Earlier data from Britain suggested a swift upturn in
factory activity there had eased slightly, while the pace of
growth in Canada's factory sector cooled in January, with the
RBC Canadian Manufacturing Purchasing Managers index hitting its
lowest level in nine months.
BRAKING CHINA
Recent numbers from China have painted a more subdued
picture of developments there.
The Markit/HSBC manufacturing PMI fell to a six-month low of
49.5 in January, suggesting the overall factory sector
contracted from December. A similar government measure also fell
to a six-month low, although it indicated the sector was still
expanding modestly.
A government PMI on the services sector fell to 53.4 in
January, firmly in expansion territory but still the index's
lowest level since December 2008.
That run of data provided further reminders for markets of
the pressures on the world's top emerging market economy as
Beijing tries to push major reforms without tamping down growth
too much.
China's government wants to reduce a heavy reliance on the
investments and exports that have fueled breakneck economic
growth in the past three decades in favor of consumption and
services, which it thinks will provide lower but more
sustainable growth.
Barclays analysts, referring to manufacturing, said they
estimated the seasonal impact of Lunar New Year holidays was
minimal on China's factory sector.
"In our view, much of the decline reflects (a) downbeat
demand outlook and suggests continued softening in growth
momentum," Jian Chang and Jerry Peng said in a note.
Other PMIs on Monday showed Indian manufacturing running at
its strongest pace since March 2013 and in South Korea the
sector was expanding at its fastest in eight months. An
Indonesian PMI showed a slight pick-up in factory activity
Last week, a Japanese PMI rose to its highest level in
nearly eight years as new orders expanded at their fastest pace
on record - a sign of strong domestic demand before prices rise
with an increase in a domestic sales tax due in April.