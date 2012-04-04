(Adds U.S. and global ISM services data, economist's quote)
* Euro zone private sector slumps further in March
* Growth in U.S. service sector cools
* U.S. adds more private jobs than expected
* India services PMI hits 5 month low, confidence wilts
By Andy Bruce and Jason Lange
LONDON/WASHINGTON April 4 Euro zone businesses
floundered in March and growth cooled in the service sectors of
the United States and India, taking some steam out of the global
economy.
Other data on Wednesday showed private U.S. employers added
more than 200,000 jobs last month, suggesting the recent
improvement in the labor market was intact.
And while the survey data on euro zone businesses further
cemented the view the region is in recession, it also showed
companies became more confident that better times lie ahead.
Markit's Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)
- a gauge of activity in firms ranging from factories to
restaurants - edged down to 49.1 in March, slipping further
below the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction.
The reading has now fallen in six of the last seven months
and survey compiler Markit said the report probably consigned
the euro zone to recession, defined as two consecutive quarters
of contraction in gross domestic product.
At the same time, Markit's euro zone services PMI edged
higher to 49.2 and was a little less gloomy than a preliminary
reading had showed. Also, firms sounded more upbeat about the
future, with business expectations at an eight-month high.
"(The data) suggests that the first quarter of 2012 was not
as bad as the final quarter of 2011," said economists Janet
Henry, European economist at HSBC.
"The strength of service sector business confidence raises
hope for a future recovery."
Europe, plagued by a sovereign debt crisis, has become one
of the global economy's weakest links. JPMorgan's Global Output
Index, a measure of private sector business activity worldwide,
fell in March to 54.6, pointing to more modest growth.
Compared to the euro zone economy, the United States is
charging ahead although growth remains lackluster.
The U.S. Institute for Supply Management said its services
index fell to 56.0 last month, missing economists' forecasts yet
still pointing to growth.
"We think it's consistent with the current tone of economic
activity and points to (economic) growth of about two percent,"
said Millan Mulraine, senior macro strategist at TD Securities
in New York.
The services sector accounts for about two-thirds of U.S.
economic activity.
Still, the ISM's employment index improved last month,
bolstering expectations the country posted steady job growth of
around 200,000 in March, although perhaps not enough growth to
bring down the lofty 8.3 percent jobless rate.
The ADP National Employment Report, which showed a
bigger-than-expected 209,000 jobs were added in the private
sector last month, also kept in place expectations the
government's more comprehensive labor market report for March
would show steady job growth when published on Friday.
Wednesday's data was overshadowed on Wall Street as
investors focused on Tuesday's comments from the Federal
Reserve, which suggested further monetary stimulus for the
economy was unlikely. U.S. stocks were down about 1 percent.
ONUS ON AMERICA
In India, services growth slipped to a five-month low in
March as business confidence faded to its weakest since 2009.
The HSBC Markit Business Activity index fell sharply to
52.3. Growth of new business, which had powered the modest rise
in activity until now, eased and future expectations dipped.
And looming over the global economic outlook, Europe's debt
problems look far from over.
Spanish borrowing costs jumped at a bond auction on
Wednesday, jolting European markets, as this week's tough budget
failed to calm investors' nerves about the country's finances.
The upturn in euro zone business expectations coincided with
a new tranche of three-year loans given to banks by the European
Central Bank in February, worth more than half a trillion euros.
But some euro zone countries are clearly doing better than
others. Activity held essentially unchanged in France, while it
picked up slightly in Germany.
"The (euro zone) downturn is currently only very mild ...
with gross domestic product probably falling by just 0.2 percent
in the first quarter," said Chris Williamson, Markit's chief
economist.
That tallies with a Reuters poll of economists taken two
weeks ago, which projected the euro zone economy would stagnate
in the second quarter.
The UK services PMI, by contrast, taken together with
manufacturing data earlier this week that also showed a better
performance than the euro zone, suggested Britain's economy
expanded by 0.5 percent in the first quarter, Markit said.
Given that there are no concrete plans to stimulate growth
in debt-ridden Europe, the onus remains firmly on the United
States and developing nations such as China and India, which are
slowing, to carry world economic growth.
