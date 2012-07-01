* China official PMI above 50, Japan PMI below 50
* Both weakest levels in seven months as exports crumble
* India, EU and U.S. to post purchasing managers' data
Monday
* Heightens concerns over health of global economy
By Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, July 2 A factory slump in Asia's two
biggest exporters China and Japan deepened in June as crumbling
orders from abroad dragged activity to seven-month lows,
heightening worries that the health of the global economy is
deteriorating.
The latest sign that China's economic growth is sliding came
on Sunday with a government purchasing managers' index (PMI)
dropping to 50.2 in June from May's 50.4. The outcome was
stronger than expected but it still showed that growth in
manufacturing sector activity was close to stalling.
Shrinking new orders and the steepest fall in export orders
since December suggested no immediate pick up for the world's
second-biggest economy.
The story was similar in Japan. The June PMI, released on
Friday, slipped to 49.9, below the 50-point mark that separates
expansion from contraction. Japan's index for new export orders
dropped to 47.5, the sharpest pace of contraction since
February.
PMIs are closely watched as a leading indicator of economic
activity. Export orders, especially for major trading nations
such as China and Japan, point to activity even further into the
future and give a sense of the economic health of major demand
centres such as North American and Europe.
The China and Japan orders' data increase the risk that
purchasing managers' data from Europe and the United States may
disappoint when released later on Monday. <E CONEZ>
The euro zone's PMI is forecast to show activity still
shrinking as the region deals with the debt crisis that has
forced five member states to seek international financial
support and threatened the future of the bloc.
Europe's manufacturing sector is already languishing at
three-year lows as the region's debt crisis batters confidence
and saps new orders. The outlook for U.S. manufacturers is
brighter, with factories still expanding, albeit more slowly.
To shield itself from a possible recession in Europe, and a
patchy U.S. economic recovery, analysts believe China needs to
further relax monetary policy as early as this month.
Beijing could lower the reserve requirement ratio, or the
level of cash commercial banks must hold as reserves, by another
100 basis points from a lofty 20 percent, analysts say.
The central bank has already cut the ratio three times since
November and surprised financial markets in June by cutting
interest rates for the first time since the global financial
crisis.
"The weakness of the PMI... will likely push policymakers to
introduce incremental measures such as reserve requirement ratio
cuts and easing lending restrictions to stabilise growth," said
Ting Lu, an economist at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch in Hong
Kong.
Japan's factory sector shrank in June for the first time in
seven months, data showed late last week, a s a rebuilding boom
after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami lost steam.
Japan's PMI slipped to 49.9 in June, which indicates
activity was contracting. Japan's index for new export orders
fell to 47.5, pointing to the sharpest pull back since February.
"This bodes ill for growth heading into the second half of
the year, especially given the fragility of demand in external
markets," said Alex Hamilton, an economist at Markit, which
gathers the data.
The Bank of Japan has loosened monetary policy this year and
the central bank has repeatedly said it is willing to do so
again if needed.
Many central banks in Asia, and elsewhere, have loosened
policy this year as Europe's debt crisis weighed on the global
economy.
Most economists polled by Reuters expect the European
Central Bank to cut borrowing costs on Thursday in the latest
efforts to try to revive the regional economy. But internal
resistance to the central bank reviving its bond-buying
programme remains high.
PMI readings on South Korea and India are released later on
Monday.
India's PMI has remained above the 50 level for more than
three years, although the country reported its weakest economic
growth in nine years in the March quarter at 5.3 percent.
(Editing by Neil Fullick)