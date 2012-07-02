(Adds euro zone jobless data, quotes)
* Euro zone manufacturing PMI holds at 2-1/2-year low in
June
* Exports orders falling in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan
* Euro zone joblessness hits new high
* PMIs fall across Asia to multi-month lows, except India
* British manufacturing contracts for second straight month
By Yati Himatsingka and Koh Gui Qing
LONDON/BEIJING, July 2 Euro zone manufacturing
took another hefty blow in June while China and Japan, Asia's
biggest exporters, were hit by crumbling orders from abroad,
intensifying worries that the global economy is deteriorating.
Business surveys released on Monday, covering thousands of
factories across the world, showed activity at Chinese and
Japanese manufacturers hitting seven-month lows, and signaled
that worse may be to come for euro zone companies.
Released after a European Union summit when leaders agreed
to help Spain and Italy borrow more affordably, the purchasing
managers indexes (PMIs) highlighted the problems policymakers
face to restore the euro zone's economic fortunes.
Joblessness in the currency union rose to a new record high
in May, according to official data on Monday, pushed up by
lay-offs in France and Spain.
This and the PMIs added weight to expectations that the
European Central Bank will ease monetary policy on Thursday by
cutting interest rates 25 basis points, to a record low of 0.75
percent.
U.S. data due at 1400 GMT is also expected to show growth of
activity among American manufacturers slowed in June.
"There is no doubt that there are common driving factors now
in the global slowdown and the euro area is probably the most
dominant one," said Jeavon Lolay, global economist at Lloyds
Banking Group. "It is hitting confidence, it is hitting exports
and it is probably hitting credit as well and bank lending."
Markit's Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) was unchanged at 45.1 in June, above the preliminary
reading of 44.8 and holding at its lowest reading since June
2009, well below the 50 mark that signals growth.
Manufacturing activity in Germany and Spain contracted at
the fastest pace in almost three years, and while French and
Italian PMIs rose slightly, they were still below the 50 mark.
Around 17.56 million people were out of work in the
17-nation euro zone in May, or 11.1 percent of the working
population, a new high since euro area records began in 1995,
the EU's statistics office Eurostat said.
"Unemployment will continue to rise until we see an
improvement in the economy, and that may not be until next
year," said Steen Jakobsen, chief economist at Saxobank.
The jobs component of the PMI showed manufacturers cut staff
at the fastest rate in two-and-a-half years in June.
Britain's manufacturing sector contracted for the second
straight month, albeit at a slower pace, doing little to alter
expectations that the Bank of England will pump more cash into
the struggling economy.
Economists expect the U.S. ISM manufacturing survey, another
PMI, to fall to 52.0 in June from 53.5 in May.
EXPORTING TROUBLE
Europe's economic ailments left Asian factories, which rely
heavily on demand from rich Western states, reeling in June.
In addition to slowing growth in China and Japan, the PMIs
for South Korea and Taiwan showed their manufacturing sectors
contracting for the first time in five months.
In India, where the economy is more reliant on domestic
activity, the factory sector picked up in June. But its new
export orders growth was the weakest in seven months.
Monday's HSBC Chinese factory PMI showed factory activity
shrank at its fastest pace in seven months in June. The index
slipped to 48.2 from May's 48.4.
"The further decline in the output, new orders, new export
orders components suggests that the China economy still faces
downside risks in the near term," said Haibin Zhu, a JPMorgan
economist in Hong Kong.
He said he expected Beijing to further ease monetary policy
in the months ahead.
The run of weak data suggested no immediate pick-up for the
world's second-biggest economy, a story that is similar in
Japan, home to big-brand exporters, such as camera and printer
maker Canon Inc, which earns about 80 percent of its
revenues abroad.
Japan's June PMI, released on Friday, slipped to 49.9, below
the growth watermark of 50. Its index for new export orders
dropped to 47.5, the sharpest pace of contraction since
February.
